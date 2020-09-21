Taking his turn

Strong safety Terrell Edmunds could be perceived as an unlikely hero against Denver, but only if you pay more attention to the stat sheet than the way the Steelers play defense.

"You saw that we love to blitz," outside linebacker T.J. Watt emphasized after Edmunds' sack of Broncos backup quarterback Jeff Driskel on fourth-and-2 from the Steelers' 15-yard line with 1:51 left in the fourth quarter preserved a 26-21 triumph on Sunday afternoon at Heinz Field. "If you watch us week in and week out, it doesn't matter what year it is, we blitz. One of our assets is that you have no idea where it's coming from, who it is. We can send anybody.

"That's the great thing about this defense, we play fast, we play technically sound but we definitely want to play better than we did today."

The sack was the second of Edmunds' 34-game NFL career (33 starts), and first since 2018.

He isn't normally the splashiest of Steelers' defenders, but Edmunds maintained he's always ready if his number is called.

"Man, it felt great," he said. "I knew I could do it. I'm just still out here, I'm going hard every day in practice, and when the time presents itself go out and make a play.

"My teammates, they know I can make a play. We're playing our football and anyone on our defense can make a play anytime. That time it was me, thankful for it."

Edmunds blitzed off the left edge of the Steelers' defense and got to Driskel without being blocked and registered the Steelers' seventh sack on the afternoon.

"We're capable of bringing anybody except the field (wide-side) corner," head coach Mike Tomlin explained. "That's kind of our philosophical approach, we're a blitz group.