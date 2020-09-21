Taking his turn

Sep 21, 2020 at 10:30 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Mike Prisuta

Steelers.com

Strong safety Terrell Edmunds could be perceived as an unlikely hero against Denver, but only if you pay more attention to the stat sheet than the way the Steelers play defense.

"You saw that we love to blitz," outside linebacker T.J. Watt emphasized after Edmunds' sack of Broncos backup quarterback Jeff Driskel on fourth-and-2 from the Steelers' 15-yard line with 1:51 left in the fourth quarter preserved a 26-21 triumph on Sunday afternoon at Heinz Field. "If you watch us week in and week out, it doesn't matter what year it is, we blitz. One of our assets is that you have no idea where it's coming from, who it is. We can send anybody.

"That's the great thing about this defense, we play fast, we play technically sound but we definitely want to play better than we did today."

The sack was the second of Edmunds' 34-game NFL career (33 starts), and first since 2018.

He isn't normally the splashiest of Steelers' defenders, but Edmunds maintained he's always ready if his number is called.

"Man, it felt great," he said. "I knew I could do it. I'm just still out here, I'm going hard every day in practice, and when the time presents itself go out and make a play.

"My teammates, they know I can make a play. We're playing our football and anyone on our defense can make a play anytime. That time it was me, thankful for it."

Edmunds blitzed off the left edge of the Steelers' defense and got to Driskel without being blocked and registered the Steelers' seventh sack on the afternoon.

"We're capable of bringing anybody except the field (wide-side) corner," head coach Mike Tomlin explained. "That's kind of our philosophical approach, we're a blitz group.

"It's tough to bring the field corner because of the distance he plays from but anybody else is capable of coming and that's just the code we live by."

A MATTER OF TRUST: Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw for 311 yards and two touchdowns and had a passer rating of 98.7, but wasn't pleased with his performance.

"I just didn't play well enough," he insisted.

Roethlisberger's day also included an interception ("never should have happened"), a dropped interception in the end zone by Broncos rookie cornerback Michael Ojemudia, and a touchdown pass to wide receiver Diontae Johnson that Roethlisberger said "wasn't a very good throw."

Also bothering Roethlisberger was the Steelers' 2-for-12 success rate on third downs (17 percent; they were 2-for-11 before a kneel-down on the game's final snap).

"I just have to trust myself and trust my guys," Roethlisberger said. "They're in the spots they're supposed to be. Sometimes, you have to make an anticipatory throw and I didn't do that well enough.

"I didn't connect with guys when they were open."

SIDELINE MASTERY: Second-round wide receiver Chase Claypool has gone 2-for-2 at keeping himself in bounds while in the process of making difficult catches look easy.

In the regular-season opener at New York, a toe-tap finished off a leaping, 28-yard reception.

Against Denver, Claypool ran under a deep ball from Roethlisberger and then walked a tightrope along the sideline for a couple of strides while in the process of sprinting the final 47 yards on what became an 84-yard, catch-and-run touchdown.

Such plays aren't happening by accident.

"I think that's something I've worked on for the last eight years, I'd say," Claypool offered. "From the beginning of high school to now, just kinda going through little drills that you have to be aware where your feet are because having your toe on the sideline or not on the sideline can change the outcome of a game.

"I know how important that is so I've been working on that quite a bit. Now, it's kinda coming natural to me."

FLAG DAY: Six of the 10 penalties the Steelers incurred were defensive fouls for pass interference (four), roughing the passer (one) and a horse-collar tackle (one).

Cornerback Joe Haden, who has been called for pass interference in consecutive games, is of the opinion such calls are in the eye of the beholder.

"Some of those, you know, I think some of the calls, they were just bang-bang," he said. "A lot of them we weren't really trying to get as physical. I feel like a lot of them were just bang-bang calls, they couldn't have called it or sometimes they will call it. Our coaches even told us, 'Man, just keep playing the way you're playing.'

"Sometimes, those bang-bangs don't go your way, but we still want people to try to be body on a body in close coverage. We'll watch the tape and see how we can kinda try to avoid a couple more of those."

GAME PHOTOS: Week 2 vs. Denver Broncos

Game action photos from the Steelers' Week 2 game against the Denver Broncos at Heinz Field

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree (48) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree (48) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Vince Williams (98), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55), Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt (91) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Vince Williams (98), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55), Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt (91) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree (48) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree (48) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham
Pittsburgh Steelers Offensive Line Coach Shaun Sarrett during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers Offensive Line Coach Shaun Sarrett during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7), Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Matt Feiler (71) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva (78) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7), Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Matt Feiler (71) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva (78) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view of Heinz Field during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 203

A general view of Heinz Field during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham
A general view of Heinz Field during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 203

A general view of Heinz Field during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Tyson Alualu (94) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Tyson Alualu (94) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt (91), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Vince Williams (98), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt (91), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Vince Williams (98), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree (48) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree (48) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
23 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Vince Williams (98), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55), Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton (28) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt (91) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
24 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Vince Williams (98), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55), Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton (28) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt (91) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90), Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt (91), Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34), Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton (28) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
25 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90), Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt (91), Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34), Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton (28) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
26 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
27 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
28 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13), Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) and Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey (53)during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
29 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13), Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) and Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey (53)during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
30 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
31 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
32 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
33 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva (78) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
34 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva (78) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
35 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30), Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
36 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30), Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham
Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey (53), Pittsburgh Steelers guard Kevin Dotson (69) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Matt Feiler (71) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
37 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey (53), Pittsburgh Steelers guard Kevin Dotson (69) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Matt Feiler (71) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
38 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (76), Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
39 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (76), Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
40 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view of Heinz Field during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
41 / 203

A general view of Heinz Field during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The offensive line during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
42 / 203

The offensive line during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
43 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
44 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
45 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
46 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
47 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view of Heinz Field during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
48 / 203

A general view of Heinz Field during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
49 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers huddling during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
50 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers huddling during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree (48) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton (28) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
51 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree (48) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton (28) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
52 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
53 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
54 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
55 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva (78) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
56 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva (78) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
57 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree (48) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
58 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree (48) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
59 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
60 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Dustin Colquitt (4) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
61 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers punter Dustin Colquitt (4) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton (28) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
62 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton (28) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
63 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Marcus Allen (27) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
64 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Marcus Allen (27) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (76) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
65 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (76) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree (48) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton (28) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
66 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree (48) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton (28) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
67 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
68 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers nose tackle Chris Wormley (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
69 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers nose tackle Chris Wormley (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
70 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
71 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view of Heinz Field during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
72 / 203

A general view of Heinz Field during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
73 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (76), Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and Pittsburgh Steelers guard Kevin Dotson (69) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
74 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (76), Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and Pittsburgh Steelers guard Kevin Dotson (69) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
75 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
76 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
77 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers offense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
78 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (76) and Pittsburgh Steelers guard Kevin Dotson (69) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
79 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (76) and Pittsburgh Steelers guard Kevin Dotson (69) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view of Heinz Field during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
80 / 203

A general view of Heinz Field during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
81 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
82 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
83 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
84 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
85 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
86 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
87 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
88 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
89 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
90 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree (48) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
91 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree (48) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
92 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Kameron Canaday (57) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
93 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Kameron Canaday (57) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
94 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
95 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers special teams during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
96 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers special teams during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham
Pittsburgh Steelers special teams during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
97 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers special teams during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
98 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and Pittsburgh Steelers guard Kevin Dotson (69) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
99 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and Pittsburgh Steelers guard Kevin Dotson (69) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron (85) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
100 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron (85) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
101 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
102 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
103 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
104 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham
Pittsburgh Steelers defense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
105 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers defense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
106 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
107 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
108 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Marcus Allen (27) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
109 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Marcus Allen (27) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
110 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham
Pittsburgh Steelers defense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
111 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers defense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
112 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
113 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (76) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
114 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (76) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (76) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
115 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (76) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
116 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
117 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
118 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
119 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
120 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
121 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
122 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
123 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) ]during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
124 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) ]during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
125 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
126 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
127 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19), Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
128 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19), Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
129 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
130 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7), Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey (53) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Matt Feiler (71) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
131 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7), Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey (53) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Matt Feiler (71) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell Jr. (24) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
132 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell Jr. (24) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Matt Feiler (71) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
133 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Matt Feiler (71) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view of Heinz Field during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
134 / 203

A general view of Heinz Field during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree (48) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
135 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree (48) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald (89) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
136 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald (89) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
137 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Vince Williams (98) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
138 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Vince Williams (98) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt (91) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
139 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt (91) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Vince Williams (98) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
140 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Vince Williams (98) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Tyson Alualu (94) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
141 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Tyson Alualu (94) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
142 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
143 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva (78) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
144 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva (78) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
145 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
146 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers defense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
147 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers defense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
148 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
149 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
150 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
151 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
152 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
153 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
154 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers defense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view of Heinz Field during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
155 / 203

A general view of Heinz Field during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
156 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers defense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiah Buggs (96) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
157 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiah Buggs (96) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva (78) and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron (85) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
158 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva (78) and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron (85) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
159 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers defense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
160 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
161 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
162 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
163 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald (89) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
164 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald (89) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva (78) and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron (85) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
165 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva (78) and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron (85) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view of Heinz Field during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
166 / 203

A general view of Heinz Field during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view of Heinz Field during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
167 / 203

A general view of Heinz Field during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
168 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers defense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers huddle during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
169 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers huddle during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
170 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
171 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
172 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham
Pittsburgh Steelers defense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
173 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers defense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
174 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
175 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Vince Williams (98) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
176 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Vince Williams (98) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
177 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
178 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56), Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne (31) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jordan Dangerfield (37) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
179 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56), Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne (31) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jordan Dangerfield (37) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
180 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
181 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18), Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron (85) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
182 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18), Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron (85) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and Pittsburgh Steelers guard Kevin Dotson (69) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
183 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and Pittsburgh Steelers guard Kevin Dotson (69) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham
Pittsburgh Steelers huddle during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
184 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers huddle during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (92) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
185 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (92) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30), Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Samuels (38) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
186 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30), Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Samuels (38) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20), Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jordan Dangerfield (37), Pittsburgh Steelers safety Marcus Allen (27) and Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
187 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20), Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jordan Dangerfield (37), Pittsburgh Steelers safety Marcus Allen (27) and Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
188 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
189 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jordan Dangerfield (37) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
190 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jordan Dangerfield (37) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jordan Dangerfield (37) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
191 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jordan Dangerfield (37) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18), Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron (85) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
192 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18), Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron (85) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
193 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham
Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
194 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
195 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham
Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
196 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
197 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
198 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
199 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
200 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
201 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
202 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham
Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
203 / 203

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

HAVING A BALL: Roethlisberger provided a memento for right guard Kevin Dotson to commemorate the rookie's first career start.

"We were excited for him," Roethlisberger said. "I mean, the young man grew up a Steelers fan. I know he told me his dad watches in his man cave upstairs, won't let anyone bother him.

"I was just so happy that he got out there and got to play. I gave him the ball afterwards and told him to give it to his old man."

Related Content

news

After further review: 'No doubt about it'

Peterson maintains defense sustainable no matter the QB they're facing
news

After further review: Two can play at that game

Browns follow a familiar script while frustrating Steelers in Cleveland
news

After further review: 'Get in there and make a play for us, baby'

Steelers plug leaks with whoever they had to while outlasting Packers
news

After further review: Potential on display in latest comeback 

Their narrative is familiar through eight games but it isn't written in stone
news

After Further Review: 'This team is so relentless'

Intangible that's become a trademark on display again against the Rams
news

After Further Review: In the eye of the beholder

Ugly game against Ravens a thing of beauty if you look closely enough
news

After Further Review: The heart of the matter

Trubisky identifies a potential solution; Harris was way ahead of him
news

After Further Review: Steps in the right direction

Less is more for a ground game that did some heavy lifting in Vegas
news

Re-thinking Watt's possible

Relentless T.J. Watt raising the bar on what can be achieved every week 
news

After Further Review: 'Part of sports'

49ers' prowess, lack of play-making and the unforeseen doom Steelers
news

Taking their calculated shots when opportunity knocks

Kenny Pickett intends to stay aggressive in challenging 1-on-1 coverage 
news

Time for 'Dime' coincides with rookie's debut

Patrick Peterson gets the effect Joey Porter Jr. can have in secondary
Advertising