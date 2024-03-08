Triple Take: Running backs

Matt's Take ...

This isn't a great running back class, and it is highly unlikely that any player at this position comes off the board in the first round. There might not even be a running back selected in the top 50 picks overall. That being said, there do appear to be some future starters in this group and a bevy of running backs that will get plenty of playing time in the next few years. The third and fourth rounds look like the sweet spot for teams in search of a running back.

Sleeper - Dylan Laube, New Hampshire (5-10, 206 lbs.) - As you would expect, Laube dominated against a low level of competition and was routinely the best player on the field in college. But he also showed well at the Senior Bowl. He isn't talented or powerful enough to handle a large dose of interior running in the league, but Laube's niche could come in the passing game, where he could excel. He runs wide receiver like routes from all over the formation and displays very sure natural hands. Laube is also an accomplished returner and special teams could be where he makes his early mark in the NFL.

#5 - Blake Corum, Michigan (5-8, 205 lbs.) - Corum probably doesn't have the size to be an every down player at the next level, but he was productive and instrumental to Michigan's national championship run behind one of the best offensive lines in the country. He is tough and plays the game in an infectious manner. Corum could have entered the NFL a year ago after a dominant campaign but tore his meniscus late in the 2022 season. Corum doesn't have the long speed you desire, but he is difficult to bring down with his leg drive and low center of gravity to go along with outstanding vision.

#4 - Braelon Allen, Wisconsin (6-1, 235 lbs.) - Allen is somewhat of a linear runner, but he has a rare combination of straight-ahead power and speed. Tacklers routinely bounce off his upper body. His vision and creativity aren't great, but once Allen gets going, he does a lot of damage. A great deal of his yardage comes after first contact. He hasn't been used much as a receiver but does have some nice catches on tape and should be a good protector in the NFL. Allen is a very young prospect, having just turned 20 years old in January. But he does have 20 career 100-yard rushing performances on his resume.

#3 - Trey Benson, Florida State (6-0, 216 lbs.) - Benson is a rare pure combination of size and speed, having run a 4.39/40 at the Combine. He is powerful with a great build to handle a heavy workload at the next level, but only averaged 13.5 touches per game in 2023. Benson regularly runs through arm tackles and once he builds up a head of steam, is very difficult to get on the ground. He could use work on diversifying his routes, but Benson is capable in protection. He is more of a straight-line athlete than a guy with great wiggle and his vision isn't the greatest.

#2 - MarShawn Lloyd, USC (5-9, 220 lbs.) - Lloyd is a compact powerful running back that is built low to the ground with excellent contact balance. He's a very good athlete with explosive traits and long speed but does tend to bounce runs to the outside too often-something that he'll need to clean up at the next level. Lloyd is a weapon in the passing game and already shows a strong acumen for pass protection. He does have fumbling issues as well as an injury history.