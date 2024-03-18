Triple Take: Defensive Tackles

Matt's Take …

The depth of this interior defensive line class is worrisome, and it is not loaded with top end talent. It appears to be an underwhelming group overall. Most years, the big people on defense are usually more impressive than their incoming big men counterparts on offense. That just isn't the case in this draft.

Sleeper - Mekhi Wingo, LSU (6-0, 284 lbs.) - Wingo is very undersized, but also extremely explosive. His Combine testing numbers backed up the athletic ability that is evident on tape. But at Wingo's size, he won't fit every defensive scheme and potentially could only be a part time player at the next level. Wingo was injured this year but did everything he could to return for LSU's bowl game. He has high football character which shows up on the field as well. Wingo is a ball of upfield compact energy. LSU should have three defensive tackles drafted this year.

#5 - Braden Fiske, Florida State (6-4, 294 lbs.) - Fiske is all energy. And he is a fantastic athlete. He very well could have been the most impressive defensive tackle at the Combine this year. And wow, does he play hard. Fiske has a very quick first step and sudden violent hands as he attacks gaps. He will add a jolt to his new team without question as a tone setter. He is a little overaged after playing five years at Western Michigan before his season with the Seminoles, where he was very productive. Fiske isn't a power player and has short arms for the position. He can get swallowed up in the run game at times.

#4 - T'Vondre Sweat, Texas (6-4 1/2, 366 lbs.) - What's Sweat true playing weight? Let's just say that it is clearly over 350 pounds. Sweat is a huge human being and can bully offensive linemen just based off that natural size and power. He has played 62 games at the college level and is coming off his best season. Sweat took a step forward in 2023 because he didn't simply rely on his size and power. His hand usage really improved, and he now shows more than just a bull rush in the passing game. His feet are very light for such a large man and Sweat offers more than just acting as a block eater in the middle of the defense. Sweat's pad level can become a problem at times, and it is very fair to question how many plays in row he can stay effective in the NFL.

#3 - Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson (6-4, 294 lbs.) - There is a lot to work with here and Orhorhoro's best days very much look to be ahead of him. He has added good weight and size since getting to Clemson and has a great long build with little excess baggage. And he is strong for his frame. Orhorhoro can play all over the line of scrimmage. He is a very steady run defender and a good tackler. Orhorhoro is already a force in the passing game, but this is where he might really take a step forward over the next few years if he gets a better feel for stringing together pass-rush moves and refines his technique. He now relies a bit too much on his natural gifts.

#2 - Johnny Newton, Illinois (6-2, 304 lbs.) - Newton really gets off the ball and is very difficult to block. This is a very active interior defender that wrecked games in the Big 10. He wins quickly because of his quickness and suddenness, but also had a strong pass-rush plan with counter moves. He often shocks offensive linemen in the run game, but if his initial surge fails, Newton can be controlled in this phase. He is more of a gap shooter in the run game instead of a hold-the-point defender, but his feet never stop moving. It was very rare for Newton to align in the A Gap at the college level.