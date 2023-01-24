Transactions

Steelers sign Roche to Reserve/Future contract

Jan 24, 2023 at 03:30 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed linebacker Quincy Roche to a Reserve/Future contract on Tuesday.

The Steelers selected Roche in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the 216th pick overall. He was released prior to the 2021 season and claimed off waivers by the New York Giants.

Roche spent the last two seasons with the Giants where he played in 17 games, starting three. He has recorded 36 tackles, 21 of them solo stops, two and a half sacks and a forced fumble. He spent the majority of the 2022 season on the Giants practice squad.

Roche came to the Steelers from the University of Miami where he played one season after transferring from Temple University. At Miami he started 10 games in 2020 for the Hurricanes, finishing the season with 45 tackles, including 14.5 tackles for a loss, ranking second on the Hurricanes and third in the ACC, and added four and a half sacks. He was tied for the lead in the ACC with three forced fumbles and he had two fumble recoveries. Overall he recorded 54 tackles for a loss, 30.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles and eight fumble recoveries in his combined time at Miami and Temple.

Check out all of the previous offseason signings here: Roster Recap

