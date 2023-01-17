Roster Recap: The offseason is underway

Receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley signed to Reserve/Future contract: Bradley, who was signed to the practice squad in November, spent time with the Cleveland Browns during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He played in eight games, finishing with nine receptions for 124 yards. His best game was against the New York Jets in 2020 when he had five receptions for 60 yards. He played collegiately at Louisiana-Lafayette and had 60 receptions for 906 yards and 10 touchdowns his senior year.

Defensive back Duke Dawson signed to Reserve/Future contract: Dawson was signed to the practice squad on Oct. 12. Prior to that, Dawson was last with the Carolina Panthers, signing with them during their 2022 training camp but released before the season started. Dawson was drafted by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He suffered a hamstring injury his rookie season and was traded to the Denver Broncos prior to the 2019 season. Dawson played in 26 games, with four starts, for the Broncos in 2019-20, recording 27 tackles, two passes defensed and a fumble recovery. He missed the 2021 season after tearing his ACL near the end of the 2020 season. Dawson played at the University of Florida where he was a first-team All-SEC selection in 2017.

Guard William Dunkle signed to Reserve/Future contract: Dunkle originally signed with the Steelers in training camp and was added to the practice squad before the start of the regular season, spending the season there. He entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent in May with the Philadelphia Eagles. Dunkle played college football at San Diego State (2018-21) where he started at right guard in 30 of his 32 games played. In 2021 he earned All-America honors from the Associated Press, Phil Steele, Pro Football Focus and Pro Football Network.

Linebacker Emeke Egbule signed to Reserve/Future contract: Egbule was signed to the practice squad in December. Prior to joining the Steelers, he spent the last three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, after being drafted in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He played at the University of Houston where he started all 13 games his senior season, finishing the year with 69 tackles, 5.5 for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, four fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.

Receiver Dez Fitzpatrick signed to Reserve/Future contract: Fitzpatrick was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He played in four games in 2021 and was on the Titans practice squad in 2022. Fitzpatrick played at the University of Louisville where he had 154 receptions for 2,589 yards with 21 touchdowns during his career.

Defensive back Madre Harper signed to Reserve/Future contract: Harper originally signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent time on the Raiders practice squad before he signed with the New York Giants, playing in nine games in 2020 and finishing with five tackles. He was with the Carolina Panthers in 2021 and 2022, spending time on the practice squad this past season. Harper played two seasons at Southern Illinois after transferring from Oklahoma State.

Running back Jason Huntley signed to Reserve/Future contract: Huntley spent part of the season on the Steelers practice squad. Prior to Huntley joining the Steelers he spent the last two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. Huntley has 18 carries for 70 yards, and one reception for no yards. In 2021 he had 13 carries for 51 yards. Huntley was originally drafted by the Detroit Lions in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of New Mexico State.

Center Ryan McCollum signed to Reserve/Future contract: McCollum spent the 2022 season on the practice squad. McCollum was claimed off waivers from the Detroit Lions during training camp. McCollum signed with the Lions as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft. He saw playing time with the Lions, including starting one game.

Running back Anthony McFarland Jr. signed to Reserve/Future contract: McFarland spent the entire season on the practice squad and was elevated to the Active/Inactive Roster for the Falcons and Colts games. He had six carries for 30 yards and two receptions for 11 yards against the Colts in his only action of the season. McFarland was drafted by the Steelers in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in 14 games, with no starts, over three seasons. He has 42 carries for 146 yards. He also has nine receptions for 76 yards.

Receiver Anthony Miller signed to one-year contract: Miller spent the 2022 season on the Reserve/Injured List after he suffered a shoulder injury in training camp. Miller was signed to the Steelers practice squad during the 2021 season and was elevated to the Active/Inactive roster for the game against the Bengals at Cincinnati, finishing with one reception for two yards. Miller was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He has played in 50 games, starting 18, in his time with the Bears, Houston Texans and Steelers. He has 140 receptions for 1,589 yards, a 11.4-yard average, and 12 touchdowns.

Defensive back Scott Nelson signed to Reserve/Future contract: Nelson spent part of the 2022 season on the practice squad. Nelson originally signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. Nelson was released by the Seahawks on the final roster cut before the start of the regular season and was re-signed to the practice squad for a short stint. Nelson finished with 127 tackles, 81 solo stops, in 29 games at Wisconsin. He added 11 tackles for a loss, four interceptions, a forced fumble, a sack and 19 passes defensed. In his senior season he set career highs with 60 tackles, 40 solo stops and tied his career-high with seven passes defensed.

Defensive back Kenny Robinson signed to Reserve/Future contract: Robinson, who is from the Pittsburgh area, was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in 19 games in 2020 and 2021 combined, with one start, and had 18 tackles. He spent time on the Panthers practice squad in 2022. Robinson played at West Virginia University where he earned all-Big 12 honors and eventually signed with the XFL.

Linebacker Chapelle Russell signed to Reserve/Future contract: Russell spent the entire 2022 season on the practice squad. He previously spent the 2021 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, playing in 16 games, starting one, and finishing the year with 14 tackles. He has played in a total of 27 games, with one start. Russell was originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the 241st overall selected. He spent the majority of the 2020 season on the Bucs practice squad and was claimed off waivers by the Jaguars on Jan. 11, 2021.

Running back Master Teague signed to Reserve/Future contract: Teague was with the Steelers for a short time in training camp this year and spent time on the practice squad. Teague played college ball at Ohio State (2018-21) where he rushed for 1,764 yards and 17 touchdowns. He averaged 5.5 yards per carry. Teague also caught 11 passes for 118 yards. In 2020 he rushed for eight touchdowns, third-most in the Big Ten. Teague, who played in 31 games for the Buckeyes with six starts, played on three consecutive Big Ten championship teams and two that advanced to the College Football Playoffs. He was a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2020, and third team in 2019.

Receiver Cody White signed to Reserve/Future contract: White spent the 2022 season on the practice squad and played in one game, with one reception for two yards against the Colts in Week 12. White played in 15 games for the Steelers in 2021, finishing with five receptions for 33 yards. He spent time on the Steelers practice squad in 2020. White was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Kansas City Chiefs following the 2020 NFL Draft. He also spent time with the New York Giants and Denver Broncos.

Defensive back Chris Wilcox signed to Reserve/Future contract: Wilcox was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He was waived prior to the start of the season and claimed by the Indianapolis Colts. He spent a short stint on the active roster before being signed to the practice squad. Wilcox, who played at BYU, spent time in 2022 on the Arizona Cardinals practice squad.

Tight end Rodney Williams signed to Reserve/Future contract: Williams spent the majority of the 2022 season on the practice squad. He was originally signed by the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft but released during the preseason. Williams played college ball at Tennessee-Martin, where he played in 53 games, starting 26. He finished with 99 receptions for 1,217 yards and seven touchdowns, finishing his career ranked ninth in school history in receptions.