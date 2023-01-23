Transactions

Steelers sign Chisena

Jan 23, 2023 at 04:45 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed receiver Dan Chisena to a Reserve/Future contract on Monday.

Chisena spent the last three years with the Minnesota Vikings after they signed him as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. He made the Vikings 53-man roster in 2020, the only rookie undrafted free agent to do so that season.

Chisnea has played in 27 games over the last three seasons, including 14 his rookie season, mainly on special teams. He has 10 special teams tackles and one fumble recovery.

Check out all of the previous offseason signings here: Roster Recap

