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Steelers sign Benton

Aug 15, 2026 at 04:14 PM
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Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed defensive tackle Keeanu Benton to a new five-year contract.

"It's a dream come true for me and my family," said Benton. "I want to thank the whole Steelers organization. I am forever grateful.

"I can't wait to see what the future holds."

Benton has appeared in 51 games, with 40 starts, in three seasons. He has 122 tackles, 57 solo stops, seven and a half sacks, nine tackles for a loss, nine passes defensed, three forced fumbles, one interception and one fumble recovery.

Benton started all 17 games in 2025, becoming a force on the defensive line. Benton finished the season with a career-high 51 tackles, 25 solo stops, as well as a career-high five and a half sacks. He also had six tackles for a loss, a pass defense and a forced fumble.

In 2024, Benton started 14 of 17 games. He finished the year with 35 tackles, 16 solo stops, and had one sack. He added his first career interception, which he returned for 11 yards, six passes defensed and one fumble recovery.

Benton, who was the Steelers second round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft pick, didn't waste time making a quick impact his rookie season.

He started nine of 17 games, including eight of the last nine games at nose tackle.

Benton finished the season with 36 tackles, 20 of them solo stops, and recorded his first NFL sack in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Benton played college football at Wisconsin where he was an All-Big Ten third team selection by the coaches in 2022, when he played in 12 games, starting all of them. He finished that season with 36 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss and four and a half sacks.

KEEANU BENTON SINGLE-GAME HIGHS:

Total Tackles 7 vs. Baltimore Ravens, Jan 04, 2026
7 at Los Angeles Chargers, Nov 09, 2025
6 vs. Green Bay Packers, Nov 12, 2023
5 vs. Indianapolis Colts, Nov 02, 2025
...1 more at 5.

Solo Tackles 4 vs. Baltimore Ravens, Jan 04, 2026
3 at Los Angeles Chargers, Nov 09, 2025
3 at Cincinnati Bengals, Oct 16, 2025
...3 more at 3.

Sacks 1.5 vs. Minnesota Vikings, Sep 28, 2025
1.0 at Los Angeles Chargers, Nov 09, 2025
1.0 vs. Indianapolis Colts, Nov 02, 2025
...3 more at 1.0.

Passes Defensed 2 vs. New York Jets, Oct 20, 2024
1 at Baltimore Ravens, Dec 07, 2025
1 vs. Cleveland Browns, Dec 08, 2024
...5 more at 1.

Forced Fumbles 1 at Detroit Lions, Dec 21, 2025
1 vs. Arizona Cardinals, Dec 03, 2023
...1 more at 1.

Fumble Recoveries 1 at Las Vegas Raiders, Oct 13, 2024

Tackles For Loss 2 at Los Angeles Chargers, Nov 09, 2025
1 vs. Indianapolis Colts, Nov 02, 2025
1 at Cincinnati Bengals, Oct 16, 2025
...4 more at 1.

Interceptions 1 vs. Cleveland Browns, Dec 08, 2024

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