Steelers sign Benton

The Steelers signed defensive tackle Keeanu Benton to a new five-year contract.

"It's a dream come true for me and my family," said Benton. "I want to thank the whole Steelers organization. I am forever grateful.

"I can't wait to see what the future holds."

Benton has appeared in 51 games, with 40 starts, in three seasons. He has 122 tackles, 57 solo stops, seven and a half sacks, nine tackles for a loss, nine passes defensed, three forced fumbles, one interception and one fumble recovery.

Benton started all 17 games in 2025, becoming a force on the defensive line. Benton finished the season with a career-high 51 tackles, 25 solo stops, as well as a career-high five and a half sacks. He also had six tackles for a loss, a pass defense and a forced fumble.

In 2024, Benton started 14 of 17 games. He finished the year with 35 tackles, 16 solo stops, and had one sack. He added his first career interception, which he returned for 11 yards, six passes defensed and one fumble recovery.

Benton, who was the Steelers second round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft pick, didn't waste time making a quick impact his rookie season.

He started nine of 17 games, including eight of the last nine games at nose tackle.

Benton finished the season with 36 tackles, 20 of them solo stops, and recorded his first NFL sack in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders.