Steelers secure a playoff spot 

That will depend upon the outcome of the game between the Bills and Dolphins.

If Miami wins, the Steelers will be the No. 6 seed and play at Kansas City. Buffalo would be the No. 7 seed.

If the Bills win, the Steelers will be the No. 7 seed and travel to Buffalo.

The Steelers, who reached at least 10 wins for the first time since the 2020 season, did not play either Buffalo or Kansas City this season.

But the Steelers went 3-2 against the AFC playoff field, beating top-seeded Baltimore once, splitting their two games against No. 5 seed Cleveland, and losing to AFC South champion Houston, which clinched the division title with Jacksonville's loss at Tennessee.