Steelers secure a playoff spot 

The Steelers are headed to the postseason.
The Tennessee Titans made sure of it Sunday by knocking off the Jacksonville Jaguars, 28-20, to put the Steelers, who won Saturday, 17-10, in Baltimore into the postseason.
The Steelers (10-7) went into Sunday's games needing a win by either the Titans in the 1 p.m. window of games or a win by the Dolphins over the Bills in Sunday night's game to get back into the postseason.
The Titans got 153 yards out of running back Derrick Henry and an interception from former Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds to make sure the Steelers didn't have to wait out the night game.
Now, the only question is whether the Steelers will enter the playoffs as the No. 6 or 7 seed in the AFC.
That will depend upon the outcome of the game between the Bills and Dolphins.
If Miami wins, the Steelers will be the No. 6 seed and play at Kansas City. Buffalo would be the No. 7 seed.
If the Bills win, the Steelers will be the No. 7 seed and travel to Buffalo.
The Steelers, who reached at least 10 wins for the first time since the 2020 season, did not play either Buffalo or Kansas City this season.
But the Steelers went 3-2 against the AFC playoff field, beating top-seeded Baltimore once, splitting their two games against No. 5 seed Cleveland, and losing to AFC South champion Houston, which clinched the division title with Jacksonville's loss at Tennessee.
What remains to be seen is whether the Steelers will have Pro Bowl pass rusher T.J. Watt available to them next weekend.
Watt, who won his fourth team MVP award last week, suffered a knee injury in the third quarter of Saturday's 17-10 win at Baltimore after recording two sacks to give him an NFL-high 19 for the season. It is the third time Watt has led the NFL in sacks, making him the first player since sacks became an official statistic in 1982 to lead the league three times.
The Steelers could, however, get Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick back for the game. Fitzpatrick has missed the past three games with a knee injury, but returned to practice on a limited basis last week.
The Steelers also could get safety Damontae Kazee back, as well. Kazee was suspended by the NFL for the final three weeks of the regular season for drawing an unnecessary roughness penalty against Michael Pittman of the Colts, but is eligible to return for the postseason.