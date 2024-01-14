Steelers elevate Jack, Rowe

The Steelers elevated linebacker Myles Jack and safety Eric Rowe from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive Roster for Monday's Super Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium at 4:30 p.m. Both will revert back to the practice squad after the game.

Jack was signed to the practice squad on Nov. 20. He was also elevated for the Week 16 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, when he had a sack, the Week 17 game against the Seattle Seahawks and the Week 18 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Jack, who started against the Seahawks, has 17 tackles, 12 of them solo stops, a sack and a tackle for a loss in three games with the Steelers this year.

Jack, who was most recently with the Philadelphia Eagles before informing them he was going to retire before the start of the season, is no stranger to the Steelers, originally signing with the team as an unrestricted free agent in the 2022 offseason.

Jack spent one season with the Steelers before being released at the beginning of free agency in 2023. Jack played in 15 games in 2022, starting 13. He finished the season with a team-high 104 tackles, 61 of them solo stops. He had three tackles for a loss and three passes defensed.

Jack spent six seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, starting 83 of the 89 games he played in with the Jaguars. In his six seasons he recorded 511 tackles, 19 tackles for a loss, 6.5 sacks, 17 quarterback hits, three interceptions, 15 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns.

Jack led the Jaguars in tackles in 2021 with 108, including 62 solo stops. He also had three tackles for a loss and two quarterback hurries.

Rowe, who is in his ninth season, was signed to the practice squad on Nov. 20. He was also elevated for the Week 16 game against the Bengals when he had his first Steelers interception, Week 17 against the Seattle Seahawks and Week 18 against the Ravens. Rowe, who started against the Bengals, Seahawks and Ravens, has 29 tackles, 22 of them solo stops, an interception, a forced fumble and a tackle for a loss.

He was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He has since spent time with the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins and most recently the Carolina Panthers.

Rowe played in 16 games for the Eagles his rookie season, starting five. He finished that season with 31 tackles, five passes defensed and an interception.

He was traded to the Patriots the following season, spending three seasons in New England. He played in 21 games, starting 12, and had 50 tackles and an interception.