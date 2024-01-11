Full steam ahead for Steelers offense

"They got a commitment to it," Faulkner said of Buffalo's nickel package. "I know they've got some issues from an availability standpoint at linebacker that I think affects that a little bit. In the times I've been here and played against them they've always been big into the nickel because they have the secondary that can do it.

"(Nickel cornerback Taron Johnson) No. 7 is really good, probably the best nickel (corner) we've played against. Those safeties are all interchangeable and versatile, really good players. I don't think they gain a lot by taking (Johnson) off the field and putting a linebacker in there because (Johnson) can do a lot of the same things any of those guys can do."

That might be how the Bills feel in theory against most teams. But both of the Steelers' primary runners are bigger backs. Not only is Harris 242 pounds, but Jaylen Warren checks in at 5-foot-8, 215 pounds.

That duo each produced more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage this season, making them the first Steelers running backs to do that in the same season since 1986. Together, they had 404 carries for 1,819 rushing yards to go along with 12 rushing touchdowns.

Harris finished seventh in the NFL in rushing, while Warren was 28th. The Steelers and Lions were the only teams to finish with two rushers in the top 30 in the NFL.

Both are a handful, especially considering Johnson is 192 pounds, while safeties Jordan Poyer (191 pounds) and Mycah Hyde (197) also are less than 200 pounds.

In a battle of wills in extreme elements, the more physical team might have an advantage. And the Steelers have been winning that way down the stretch.

And down the stretch, that has largely been Harris running between the tackles – by design.

"Without a doubt, if there is a question of whether I should get on the edge or up inside, we want him to get it down inside," Faulkner said of Harris. "Part of that is also schematics and the part we're giving him, the plays we're giving him that we feel are going to be downhill type runs.