Wild Card Blog: Ready for another challenge

Not what he expected: If you asked Myles Jack three months ago what he would be doing today, his answer certainly wouldn't have been preparing to play in the playoffs.

Not even close.

Jack had retired from football, moved on to his 'life after football,' and was content with where things were leading.

Then a phone call came from the Steelers, and everything changed. He came out of retirement and the veteran signed to the team's practice squad and the last three weeks has been a key component of the defense that helped secure a playoff berth.

"God is good," said Jack. "You don't know what's going to happen in this life. I definitely didn't expect to ever play football again, but to be in this building, to be in the playoffs. I'm eternally grateful for it and very excited to get to do it. So yeah, crazy, crazy experience. Zero percent thought I was going to ever play football again."

But Jack is loving every minute of it and loving the energy that is flowing in the Steelers locker room.

"It just feels like a new air, new energy in the building," said Jack. "We know right now everyone is 0-0. We got the Bills on Sunday, so you definitely tell there is a buzz in the locker room. Everybody's very excited."

Excitement aside, they are also focused on a Bills team they know can create havoc for opposing defenses, especially the threat Josh Allen provides with his arm and his feet.

"Obviously very talented on offense," said Jack. "Speaking from a defense perspective, they have a borderline I guess some people say Hall of Fame quarterback, plus their receivers and everything. I think their running backs are really good. I think they're underrated. It's going to be a fun game for sure."

The Steelers are going to need everyone they have to stop the Bills explosive offense, but one player they will be without is linebacker T.J. Watt.

Jack feels someone will help fill the void, even if they have to get another player 'off the couch' like they did with him and safety Eric Rowe, another veteran on the practice squad who wasn't playing when he was signed.

"I guess they got a good radar finding guys off the couch, me, E Rowe," said Jack. "I'm sure (General Manager) Omar (Khan) will find somebody.