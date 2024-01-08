Wild Card Blog: Ready for another challenge

Monday, January 8
Excited for the matchup: Another week, another outrageously good receiver is on the radar for rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr.
This time it's Buffalo Bills receiver Stephon Diggs.
Diggs finished the regular season with 107 receptions for 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns, punishing opposing defenses time and time again.
This week it will be Porter who will have the task of stopping, or even containing him, and he is up for the challenge.
"Another one of those great guys on the list," said Porter. "I'm definitely excited for it. I'm going to do my best to do what I do best, and that's lock these guys down. I'm just excited for the matchup.
"He's a top wide receiver in the game. A lot of respect for him, but I feel like I can hang with the best of them. I feel like I showed that on tape. So, I'm definitely ready for this matchup."
Porter has a confidence about himself that isn't arrogant, isn't cocky.
It's just that.
It's confidence. And it's something every cornerback needs to have.
"I always felt like I was able to take on that task when I came into building, that confidence in myself," said Porter. "I've been ready for this moment. Now we're in the playoffs. So, it's just going to be a little bit more now."
He even has a tattoo on his chest that states exactly how he feels.
'They fear me.'
"I don't know if it's a Porter thing or not," said Porter, referring to the same mindset his father, former Steelers linebacker Joey Porter Sr. has. "Definitely always have that mindset. It's from Planet of the Apes, me and my dad's favorite movie, and I showed him the idea. He wanted to try to steal it from me, but we already got the same back tattoo. So, he let me have this one here."
Ready for Sunday: With linebacker T.J. Watt injured and according to reports expected to miss some time, the rest of the outside linebackers and defensive line are going to have to do just a little extra on Sunday when the Steelers take on the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round.
Linebacker Alex Highsmith has confidence that everyone, including veteran Markus Golden and rookie Nick Herbig, will answer the challenge.
"I think we have quality guys who are going to be able to come in, provide a lot of pressure, provide a lot of great rushes," said Highsmith. "Nick and Markus, every time they come in, they provide great reps, get sacks, make plays. I know those guys can come in and make great plays for us."
Watt led the NFL in sacks during the regular season and finished the year in top consideration for NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
Replacing that isn't expected. Stepping up and giving it all you have, that is. And Highsmith feels both Herbig and Golden will go that.
"He has worked hard," said Highsmith of Herbig. "Every time he has come in, he has made a play. For him to be able to come in, he is built for this moment.
"(Markus) is an awesome guy in the locker room. He is not only a great player on the field, but he is also a great teammate, a great leader. He is a veteran, he has been in this league for a while, he has been going at it at a high level for a while. I look forward to continuing to build that relationship."
While Highsmith looks for everyone to do their part, he knows he has to make sure he does his as well. He said the key for himself personally is to just keep doing what he has been doing. And follow a little advice from Golden.
"Just be myself," said Highsmith. "Continue to keep hunting. That is one thing Markus Golden always says, keep hunting. No matter what, keep hunting, keep rushing, the sacks are going to come.
"I am excited for the opportunity, the challenge. I am looking forward to getting there. I can't wait for Sunday. I am so excited to get there and ready to go."
Not what he expected: If you asked Myles Jack three months ago what he would be doing today, his answer certainly wouldn't have been preparing to play in the playoffs.
Not even close.
Jack had retired from football, moved on to his 'life after football,' and was content with where things were leading.
Then a phone call came from the Steelers, and everything changed. He came out of retirement and the veteran signed to the team's practice squad and the last three weeks has been a key component of the defense that helped secure a playoff berth.
"God is good," said Jack. "You don't know what's going to happen in this life. I definitely didn't expect to ever play football again, but to be in this building, to be in the playoffs. I'm eternally grateful for it and very excited to get to do it. So yeah, crazy, crazy experience. Zero percent thought I was going to ever play football again."
But Jack is loving every minute of it and loving the energy that is flowing in the Steelers locker room.
"It just feels like a new air, new energy in the building," said Jack. "We know right now everyone is 0-0. We got the Bills on Sunday, so you definitely tell there is a buzz in the locker room. Everybody's very excited."
Excitement aside, they are also focused on a Bills team they know can create havoc for opposing defenses, especially the threat Josh Allen provides with his arm and his feet.
"Obviously very talented on offense," said Jack. "Speaking from a defense perspective, they have a borderline I guess some people say Hall of Fame quarterback, plus their receivers and everything. I think their running backs are really good. I think they're underrated. It's going to be a fun game for sure."
The Steelers are going to need everyone they have to stop the Bills explosive offense, but one player they will be without is linebacker T.J. Watt.
Jack feels someone will help fill the void, even if they have to get another player 'off the couch' like they did with him and safety Eric Rowe, another veteran on the practice squad who wasn't playing when he was signed.
"I guess they got a good radar finding guys off the couch, me, E Rowe," said Jack. "I'm sure (General Manager) Omar (Khan) will find somebody.
"A guy like T.J., you can never replace. Everybody has to step up and do twice as much as they've been doing. We've got great pass rushers, we've got (Alex) Highsmith, we've got Cam (Heyward). A couple of young guys that are getting right. But No. 90, you can never replace that. So, I'm praying for him hoping he has a speedy recovery, and we handle business and get him back later on."
A feeling in the air: The energy in the Steelers locker room was noticeably different on Monday.
You could just feel something, and the players, they felt it too.
It's the playoffs, and there isn't anything like it.
"It feels pretty energetic in here," said special teams captain Miles Killebrew. "I would say it's a lot different than other teams that I've been on. When I say teams, I mean other teams we've been here in the playoffs. It feels a little different.
"There's a lot of excitement, a lot of energy. I'm very optimistic with how we're going to go out and play this weekend."
Killebrew said he isn't sure what is making it different, but it's just different.
And that isn't a bad thing.
"I can't really put my finger on it," said Killebrew. "I just think across the board, it just feels very cohesive, and I would say as a team, it's really exciting in this building today. Can't wait to see how this week plays out."
Ever since the Steelers lost to the Colts in Week 15, they have approached the season like every game was a playoff game. It resulted in three straight wins that propelled them to the playoffs, flipping a switch at the right time.
"It definitely seems like this team that you're seeing play today is a lot different than maybe even at the beginning of the season," said Killebrew. "I think that might come with experience. I think that comes with just the camaraderie that's being built. But ultimately, I'm really just encouraged everyone seems to have each other's backs and next man up mentality."
Whatever they have done the last three weeks, they are going to need more of it this week against the Bills.
Especially on special teams.
Returner Deonte Harty had a 96-yard punt return for a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night, a play that definitely has the attention of the special teams unit.
"They have an aggressive group," said Killebrew. "They're very well coached and so it's going to be a tall task for us.
"I think the attention to detail is heightened. We are very focused on the task at hand. I can speak specifically for special teams. Buffalo has a great unit. We saw an explosive play just this last game. And so, we are on our screws as you put it. We're going to be paying a lot of close attention to who we need to focus on, honing in on this game plan that Danny (Smith) presents to us."
Back in the building: Damontae Kazee was back in the Steelers locker room on Monday after missing the last three games on the Reserve/Suspended by Commissioner List.
And his energy was felt immediately by his teammates.
"It's good to be back," said Kazee with a smile. "It was good to see everybody back here. It feels good."
He admitted it wasn't an easy time, but he spent it at home in California with his family, working out and keeping close tabs on his teammates since he wasn't permitted at the practice facility during that time.
"You always want to go out there and battle with your brothers," said Kazee. "It was kind of hard for me, but I got over it.
"They did a terrific job. I think it looks good. I wouldn't change anything if I was running it, so the defense and offense look good. Now, we're in the playoffs and we've just got to win.
"They looked good the past three weeks, scoring points, Mason Rudolph, Eric Rowe, Pat Pete (Peterson) filling in at free safety. Never played safety before and looked great. Eric Rowe has been ballin'. He has Super Bowls. That speaks for itself."
Kazee said everyone played by the Coach Mike Tomlin next man up mentality, something that benefitted him early in his career when he was with the Atlanta Falcons. At that time, he and Steelers safety Keanu Neal were teammates, and when Neal was hurt in 2018, Kazee stepped in and had seven interceptions that year.
"Coach T preaches that all the time. Next man up," said Kazee. "That is how I got my name in the NFL. When Keanu Neal went down when I played for Atlanta, I got my chance to go out there and play. I got seven interceptions. Next man up."
Ready for more: If Nick Herbig's role is about to increase in the wake of the injury sustained by outside linebacker T.J. Watt in the Steelers' 17-10 win on Sunday at Baltimore, the rookie from Wisconsin will attack his added responsibilities backed by the support of his teammates.
"We've kinda had a bond this whole year," Herbig said. "I think they believe in me, which I appreciate. A lot of guys have just told me, 'Hey, we believe in you. It's your time to step up.' Obviously, T.J., too, is telling me that.
"So just having that support from a bunch of the guys, especially guys in the (linebacker's) room, my coaches, I'm just excited."
Watt was lost to a knee injury in the third quarter against the Ravens and did not return.
Herbig wound up playing 13 defense snaps (23 percent) in Watt's absence.
Herbig had played two defensive snaps in the Steelers' 30-23 win on Dec. 31 at Seattle.
One of those turned into a sack of quarterback Geno Smith, a strip and a fumble recovery at the Seahawks' 16-yard line, a turnover that positioned the Steelers to take a two-score lead with 4:31 left in the fourth quarter.
Herbig had played a season-high 45 defensive snaps (79 percent) in the Steelers' 21-18 loss on Dec. 7 against New England, a game in which outside linebacker Alex Highsmith was limited to 17 snaps (30 percent). Herbig responded with five solo tackles, two assists and one tackle for a loss against the Patriots.
Herbig is a regular contributor on the kickoff, kickoff return, punt and punt return teams in the kicking game.
"I had to try to stay ready and take care of my role in the special teams department with 'Coach Danny' (special team coordinator Smith), and kinda being that mental support for T.J., Alex and 'M.G.' (outside linebacker Markus Gordon)," Herbig said. "We talk about moves all the time. They'll come out of the game and we'll talk about what they've seen.
"So just being there for them in any way possible and obviously, times like this, being ready to step up and will this team to victory on Sunday."
Herbig is counting on inspiration from if not participation by Watt in Sunday's playoff game at Buffalo.
"T.J.'s the type of guy, he's gonna be the last guy here, the first guy in, the last guy out and he's gonna work harder than everybody," Herbig said. "I've always prided myself, that's the type of person and player I want to be.
"Just being able to have a role model like him in front of me is special."
-- By Mike Prisuta
A look ahead: While the dates and times won't be announced for a few months, the Steelers know who will be on the 2024 regular season schedule, which includes the traditional AFC North opponents.
This year the AFC North teams will face the AFC West and the NFC East in games at home and on the road. In addition, there will be three games based on finish within divisions, with the AFC North teams facing teams from the AFC East at home and AFC South and NFC South on the road.
With 17 games on the schedule, the Steelers will have an additional road game this year, with the NFL rotating the 17th game on a home/away basis each year.
At home the Steelers will play the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns in the North, in addition to the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants and the New York Jets.
On the road the team will face Baltimore, Cincinnati and Cleveland, as well as the Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders.
