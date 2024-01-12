Watt, Killebrew earn first-team All-Pro honors

Linebacker T.J. Watt and safety/special teamer Miles Killebrew received one the of NFL's highest honors when they were both selected first-team Associated Press All-Pro on Friday.

Watt was selected first-team AP All-Pro for the fourth time in his career.

Watt led the NFL in sacks in 2023 with 19, the second highest of his career, and it's the third time he has led the league in that category, also doing so in 2020 and 2021. He is the only player in NFL history to lead the league in sacks three times. Watt also became the seventh player since 1982 with at least 17 sacks in two of his first seven seasons.

Watt was already selected to the Pro Bowl Games for the fifth time in his career and was voted the Steelers 2023 MVP, the fourth time in his career he won that honor. Earlier this week he was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 18.

Watt broke the Steelers all-time sack record earlier this season when he recorded his 81.5 career sack against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of the season, breaking the record set by James Harrison.

It was a record Harrison didn't mind seeing broken.

"It's great," said Harrison, who watched the game from Acrisure Stadium. "Records are meant to be broken and that was one I was happy to see go down. It's guys that played here wanting to see guys that are currently playing do better and greater things than what the previous group did and holding up what that Steelers' lore is."

Watt currently holds the Steelers record with 96.5 career sacks, which is third-most in NFL history by a player in their first seven seasons in the NFL.

Watt also ranks first in quarterback hits (36), tied for second in fumble recoveries (3), tied for fifth in forced fumbles (4) and fifth in tackles for a loss (19). Watt also has an interception and a fumble returned for a touchdown. Watt ranked in the top five in the NFL in sacks, tackles for a loss, quarterback hits, forced fumbles and fumble recoveries for the second time in three years (2021, 2023). The only other player to accomplish that since 2012 is his older brother, J.J. Watt, who retired last season.

"He can still be better, which is crazy," said his older brother J.J. Watt. "Even just watching film I see it. Now, we are talking about nitpicking at the highest level. These are things where it's like going from a 99 to a 100. It's one little thing. But that is the level he has put himself at where those are the types of things we are looking at on film and talk about.

"He is constantly trying to grow and improve. I think he has stacked block on top of block when it comes to improving as a player, whether it's pass rush moves, the run game, or habits from nutrition, studying film and performance. He is always trying to find that edge and pushing the limits of what is possible and that is why he has so much success."

This is the first time Killebrew, who was named as a special teamer, has earned All-Pro honors and his play this season makes it come as no surprise.

Killebrew, who is the Steelers special teams captain, has blocked three punts since signing with the Steelers in 2021, tied for the most by any team, not just players, in the NFL since that time, and four blocked punts in his career.

"I've been doing it a long time," said Killebrew. "This is my eighth year. I just try to work really hard and just keep my nose down and do what's required of me."

Killebrew leads the Steelers with 13 special teams tackles, including a team-high 11 solo stops. He blocked a punt against the Baltimore Ravens that went out of the endzone for a safety in a game the Steelers won, 17-10.

Killebrew didn't get credited with a blocked punt on another standout play against the New England Patriots since the ball went past the line of scrimmage, but his impact on the play was felt just the same.

Killebrew was also selected to the Pro Bowl Games for the first time in his career.

"I've always been a teamer," said Killebrew of embracing his special teams role. "I've always loved it. I've always had a soft spot for it. I wouldn't have even made it to college without special teams. My coach told me he never saw someone put kickoff for their first 10 plays on their highlight film and he said we've got to have you here. I've always enjoyed it. It's something I've always taken a lot of pride in. It's something I've always known I can be good at. When I got to the league it was right in step with what I'd been doing. I never had to change my mindset. It's something I have always loved.