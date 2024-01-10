Rudolph taking same approach into playoffs

Mason Rudolph completed a team-record 90 percent of his passes in last weekend's 17-10 win over the Ravens in Baltimore to close out the regular season for the Steelers.
If playing in the rainy, windy conditions in Baltimore wasn't enough preparation for what Rudolph and the Steelers will face in Sunday's AFC Wild Card game in Buffalo, there isn't much else – other than playing in a typhoon – that could phase the veteran quarterback.
"I think just like last week, there were things that we adjusted," Rudolph said of the game against the Ravens. "It's good to get work like we did today where it wasn't great conditions, either. So (Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin) tried to prepare, but we know it'll be tough weather conditions. But I think that's one of the many pluses of playing in Pittsburgh as we start to get a dose of that in October."
Tomlin moved the team's practice on Wednesday from the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex to Acrisure Stadium because he wanted the team working on natural turf as the Steelers (10-7) prepare to face the Bills (11-6) Sunday at Highmark Stadium.
But the added bonus was dealing with the elements once again. It was a wet and windy day of practice for the Steelers and another opportunity for Rudolph to throw the ball in less-than-ideal conditions.
"We wanted to work in the elements," said Tomlin.
They got that accomplished, as the rain and wind was a factor throughout practice. Sunday in Buffalo, it won't be rain, but snow with which the Steelers and Bills will deal.
But Rudolph, who won three starts in a row subbing for injured starter Kenny Pickett, the venue for practice might have changed. But the way he approaches it remains the same.
Rudolph completed 18 of 20 passes for 152 yards in that game, including a 71-yard touchdown to Diontae Johnson on a post pattern 20 yards downfield that Rudolph fit into a tight window to hit Johnson in stride.
The Steelers also ran the ball effectively, with 155 yards on 39 attempts, with Najee Harris gaining 112 yards on 26 carries.
But more importantly, when the Steelers did put the ball in the air, Rudolph took care of the football.
"We did take a couple of shots, but it was more the defense that was being presented than the weather," Rudolph said. "You're not going to (run hooks) 50 times in those weather conditions, but they really did play a lot of soft quarters, two-high zones that discourage deeper concepts. So, each game, I've told myself that I'm going to take what they give me, and I know we're running the ball well. Take shots when they present themselves, but be smart and don't force anything."
It's worked for Rudolph thus far. He's attempted 74 passes this season, completing 52 of them for a completion percentage of just over 74 percent. He's posted a passer rating of at least 112 in each of his three starts and sits at 118.0 overall this season.
If Rudolph had enough qualifying passes, his passer rating would lead the NFL.
Because of that, Tomlin has stuck with Rudolph as the team's starter, even though Pickett is now healthy enough to return and serve as the backup.
"He has unflappable confidence in himself," Tomlin said of Rudolph. "He's highly professional. He's always preparing and prepared. And I think that that provides the platform for the performances that you're seeing."
Continuing it in the playoffs will be the next big test. And the Bills present a big challenge, regardless of the weather.
Rudolph, who has been in the NFL since the Steelers selected him in the third round of the 2018 draft, has been on the sideline for playoff games. But Sunday will mark his first career playoff start.
He doesn't want to treat it any differently than he has his past three starts, which weren't expected considering he was third on the team depth chart.
For a player who has started 13 games now in his NFL career – leading the Steelers to an 8-4-1 record in those games – every start is precious.
His approach has worked for him thus far in what have essentially been playoff games in which of the past three weeks for the Steelers. So why not continue to approach things that way?
"I'm very excited. Very grateful for the opportunity that I was given a few weeks back and I understand that it's a playoff game," Rudolph said. "There's a little bit – quite a bit – more hoopla, I guess. That comes with that. But I'm going to stay in our lane of preparation that we've stayed in and carried out the last few weeks and execute and have a good week of prep."