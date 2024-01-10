Rudolph taking same approach into playoffs

But Rudolph, who won three starts in a row subbing for injured starter Kenny Pickett, the venue for practice might have changed. But the way he approaches it remains the same.

Rudolph completed 18 of 20 passes for 152 yards in that game, including a 71-yard touchdown to Diontae Johnson on a post pattern 20 yards downfield that Rudolph fit into a tight window to hit Johnson in stride.

The Steelers also ran the ball effectively, with 155 yards on 39 attempts, with Najee Harris gaining 112 yards on 26 carries.

But more importantly, when the Steelers did put the ball in the air, Rudolph took care of the football.

"We did take a couple of shots, but it was more the defense that was being presented than the weather," Rudolph said. "You're not going to (run hooks) 50 times in those weather conditions, but they really did play a lot of soft quarters, two-high zones that discourage deeper concepts. So, each game, I've told myself that I'm going to take what they give me, and I know we're running the ball well. Take shots when they present themselves, but be smart and don't force anything."

It's worked for Rudolph thus far. He's attempted 74 passes this season, completing 52 of them for a completion percentage of just over 74 percent. He's posted a passer rating of at least 112 in each of his three starts and sits at 118.0 overall this season.

If Rudolph had enough qualifying passes, his passer rating would lead the NFL.

Because of that, Tomlin has stuck with Rudolph as the team's starter, even though Pickett is now healthy enough to return and serve as the backup.