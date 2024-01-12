Bills are talking about Mason, Cam, RBs and more

The Steelers take on the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Sunday in an AFC Wild Card Game.
And there is no doubt this is going to be a physical game, one that could be dominated on the ground if the weather conditions in Buffalo dictate.
The Bills know what type of physicality the Steelers bring to the table, and Coach Sean McDermott is making his team well aware of it.
"Very physical," said McDermott of the Steelers. "As physical as we have seen all season."
The Bills talked about the Steelers physicality, as well as weighing in on quarterback Mason Rudolph, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren and Coach Mike Tomlin.
Coach Sean McDermott on what he sees on film on both sides of the Steelers line being physical:
McDermott on Mason Rudolph:
"They're playing good football. You don't look at records. This is a good football team. Undefeated under Mason Rudolph. Well coached. Playing good on both sides of the ball and special teams. When you watch the last three games in particular, they are playing high quality football."
Tight end Dalton Kincaid on the physicality of the Steelers:
"We got a little bit of experience playing them in the preseason. Very minimal experience going against them, but a lot of film to watch."
Center Mitch Morse on the Steelers physicality:
"We're going to have to face a very physical AFC North team. That is kind of their brand of football, the AFC North. We know if we want to have any sort of success, we are going to have to match their physicality and intensity."
Quarterback Josh Allen on the Steelers defense:
"They're playing at a very high level right now. They ruled (T.J.) Watt out, but that doesn't mean we're in the clear. They've got a very good defensive line. One of the better players interior that has played this game in Cam Heyward. He's an animal. (Alex) Highsmith on the edge, he is playing as high level as anybody in the league. We're going to have our hands full. We have to make sure we have a good game plan. We're communicating well and it's win or go home."
Allen on the Steelers physicality:
"That's playoff football, especially in the Northeast. These are two teams that are used to this kind of weather. And the game plans are going to be slightly different than what we are both used to. But it's about who can come out and execute the best."
Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones on Sunday being a physical game:
"Look at the division they come from. They all run the ball pretty well. They've got big boys up front. A great running back. What they have been doing the last couple of weeks is running the ball really well. They lean on their bell cows in the backfield. We have to go into Sunday with a right mindset going in and stopping the run."
Safety Micah Hyde on the Steelers physicality:
"That is their division. Any time we play their teams, their division, it's always cold weather. It's kind of that bring your hard hat to work day. It's always that way with that division."
Assistant head coach/defensive line coach Eric Washington on how to slow down the Steelers:
"This is a physical rushing attack. Both backs are extremely physical. The offensive line prides itself on dominating the line of scrimmage. We're going to have to match and exceed their physicality. Our discipline, ability to separate from blocks.
"Both of those tailbacks (Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren) are physical runners. They are going to challenge what we call dark creases, so if you are in a position as far as your gap is concerned, they are going to challenge your ability to finish the football play whether you are an interior defender or outside on the edge.
"We just are going to have to match and exceed their physicality and do a good job of executing our defensive concepts. It's a big challenge for us."
Interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady on the challenge the Steelers defense presents:
"They do so much well. They take the ball away at an extremely high level. They get after the quarterback with a lot of sacks. They take the ball away in the red zone. One of the best teams at
the end of the halves. In the fourth quarter they don't give up a lot of points. That's something, especially in the postseason, that is critical. It's a big challenge for us. We're excited for it. We know we are going to get everything from them."
Washington on quarterback Rudolph:
"He is making good decisions. He is getting the football out of his hands. He is making the appropriate checks at the line of scrimmage based on what he sees the look to be from the defense. I think he is providing the veteran leadership at a critical position that the entire offense can rally around."
Washington on balancing stopping the Steelers ground attack while preventing their big-play ability:
"You have to make sure that from a mindset standpoint and how we deploy our resources, we have to stop the run. We have to do a great job of doing that from a variety of looks so we don't compromise one thing in pursuit of trying to slow down something else. Stopping the run and defending the run is an 11-man operation. We're going to need everyone involved. That includes our corners and safeties. At the same time, we can't give up plays over the top.
"It's a delicate blend. We have to make sure whatever we are doing, we are aware of how explosive they are via the ground and also in the air."
McDermott on the controlling the Steelers run game:
"It starts with a mindset. You have to have that. That's really where it starts. It's a physical game, they are a physical team. If we want to have a chance, we have to play a physical game. That's the style of football you have to play, particularly this time of year and against this football team."
Jones on the difference with Rudolph at quarterback:
"They have been really efficient. They haven't been in any third and longs, it's kind of been third and shorts. They have been managing their yards and consistent and converting their third and shorts."
Defensive tackle Ed Oliver on the Steelers offensive line:
"It's a physical group. We know the task at hand. Whether they are physical or not, if we lose, we still go home. They could be more finesse, trying to get the ball on the edge like last week. They could be smash mouth like they are. What matters is how we execute and go about our business."
McDermott on the challenges of facing a Mike Tomlin coached team:
"They are extremely resilient. He puts a lot on his leadership group, it appears. He has some veteran players on his team, talented veteran players. I think that's really what you see when you watch his teams play over the years."
McDermott on going against his former William & Mary teammate in Tomlin:
"I've got the utmost respect for Coach Tomlin. We go way back. We've got now three, including myself, William & Mary alumnus on my staff, and he's got two, I believe Danny Smith, the special teams coach, worked there as well. It runs deep. We have played each other before; I am sure we will play each other again. Happy for the school, happy for the recognition it's going to get."
McDermott on Tomlin never having a losing season and if he marvels at that stat:
"I do. He is one of the best coaches in the league. He has been at it for a long time. He won a Super Bowl. He has been able to sustain success over a lot of years."