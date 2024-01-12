Bills are talking about Mason, Cam, RBs and more

Interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady on the challenge the Steelers defense presents:

"They do so much well. They take the ball away at an extremely high level. They get after the quarterback with a lot of sacks. They take the ball away in the red zone. One of the best teams at

the end of the halves. In the fourth quarter they don't give up a lot of points. That's something, especially in the postseason, that is critical. It's a big challenge for us. We're excited for it. We know we are going to get everything from them."

Washington on quarterback Rudolph:

"He is making good decisions. He is getting the football out of his hands. He is making the appropriate checks at the line of scrimmage based on what he sees the look to be from the defense. I think he is providing the veteran leadership at a critical position that the entire offense can rally around."

Washington on balancing stopping the Steelers ground attack while preventing their big-play ability:

"You have to make sure that from a mindset standpoint and how we deploy our resources, we have to stop the run. We have to do a great job of doing that from a variety of looks so we don't compromise one thing in pursuit of trying to slow down something else. Stopping the run and defending the run is an 11-man operation. We're going to need everyone involved. That includes our corners and safeties. At the same time, we can't give up plays over the top.

"It's a delicate blend. We have to make sure whatever we are doing, we are aware of how explosive they are via the ground and also in the air."

McDermott on the controlling the Steelers run game:

"It starts with a mindset. You have to have that. That's really where it starts. It's a physical game, they are a physical team. If we want to have a chance, we have to play a physical game. That's the style of football you have to play, particularly this time of year and against this football team."

Jones on the difference with Rudolph at quarterback:

"They have been really efficient. They haven't been in any third and longs, it's kind of been third and shorts. They have been managing their yards and consistent and converting their third and shorts."

Defensive tackle Ed Oliver on the Steelers offensive line:

"It's a physical group. We know the task at hand. Whether they are physical or not, if we lose, we still go home. They could be more finesse, trying to get the ball on the edge like last week. They could be smash mouth like they are. What matters is how we execute and go about our business."

McDermott on the challenges of facing a Mike Tomlin coached team:

"They are extremely resilient. He puts a lot on his leadership group, it appears. He has some veteran players on his team, talented veteran players. I think that's really what you see when you watch his teams play over the years."

McDermott on going against his former William & Mary teammate in Tomlin:

"I've got the utmost respect for Coach Tomlin. We go way back. We've got now three, including myself, William & Mary alumnus on my staff, and he's got two, I believe Danny Smith, the special teams coach, worked there as well. It runs deep. We have played each other before; I am sure we will play each other again. Happy for the school, happy for the recognition it's going to get."