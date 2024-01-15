Steelers inactives for Wild Card Game vs. Bills

The Steelers go into today's game against the Buffalo Bills a relatively healthy team, the only player ruled out being All-Pro linebacker T.J. Watt.

But that 'only,' is a big 'only.'

Watt, the NFL's sack leader who was named to the AP All-Pro team on Friday, was ruled out after suffering a knee injury against the Baltimore Ravens in the season finale.

With Watt out, it will be all hands-on deck at outside linebacker to make up for missing the Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

Among those who will be called upon to bring the pressure are outside linebackers Markus Golden and Nick Herbig.

Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said he had a simple message for them.

"Let's go, baby. That's the message. Let's go," said Austin. "Those guys, we got those guys here for a reason, Markus and Nick. Obviously, we drafted Nick and Markus we signed. But we got those guys for this reason, in case we do lose one of our guys outside.

"We've been in this position. We were in this position last year and I don't think we were ready or had as much depth behind T.J. as we would like.

"But I think we have two solid guys this year. We all know they're not going to be T.J. T.J is a one-of-a-kind guy. We like the mental makeup and the way they play and temperament and all these things. It will give us some positives there."

Everyone in the locker room has the utmost confidence both players will step up and as a unit, they are capable of getting the job done.

"I don't think you can go up to anybody in this locker room and think that they're blinking because Markus Golden and Nick are about to get their opportunity," said inside linebacker Elandon Roberts. "Don't get me wrong. We're not taking anything away from T.J. But I think even with T.J.'s leadership, he would want us to have full confidence in them.

"I mean, we are down the Defensive Player of the Year this week in this game. Defensive Player of the Year. The Defensive Player of the Year this year should be, quote me on that, out this game. And I have full confidence in Markus Golden and Nick to do their job and do it very well."

Golden hates seeing Watt go down but understands the task at hand.

"It's part of the NFL," said Golden. "You never know what can happen. You don't want your guys to get hurt, but we all know you've got to be ready. Whether you're a backup, whether you're a starter, you got to be prepared every day to go out there and play every down like it's your last play. So, we're going to be ready, and I think a lot of guys around here are working hard no matter what position they are on the depth chart. They are just ready to play some NFL football.

"You just have to be ready. You've got to be ready and prepared and know your job and we are excited to get out there and win for T.J."

In addition, Herbig will take on a bigger role and Alex Highsmith is confident in both of them.

"He has worked hard," said Highsmith of Herbig. "Every time he has come in, he has made a play. For him to be able to come in, he is built for this moment.

"(Markus) is an awesome guy in the locker room. He is not only a great player on the field, but he is also a great teammate, a great leader. He is a veteran, he has been in this league for a while, he has been going at it at a high level for a while. I look forward to continuing to build that relationship.

"I think we have quality guys who are going to be able to come in, provide a lot of pressure, provide a lot of great rushes. Nick and Markus, every time they come in, they provide great reps, get sacks, make plays. I know those guys can come in and make great plays for us."

While Highsmith looks for everyone to do their part, he knows he has to make sure he does his as well. He said the key for himself personally is to just keep doing what he has been doing. And follow a little advice from Golden.

"Just be myself," said Highsmith. "Continue to keep hunting. That is one thing Markus Golden always says, keep hunting. No matter what, keep hunting, keep rushing, the sacks are going to come.

"I am excited for the opportunity, the challenge. I am looking forward to getting there. I am so excited and ready to go."

While not having Watt is a blow to the defense, they are getting a shot in the arm with the return of safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick and Damontae Kazee. Both players missed the last three regular season games, Fitzpatrick with a knee injury and Kazee suspended.

"I think it's good any time you get one of your best players back in the fold," said Austin. "He's a major communicator back there and does a lot of things for us.

"I'm excited to have him back."

Cornerback Chandon Sullivan is happy to welcome Fitzpatrick and Kazee back into the fold, knowing the healthier they are in the secondary, the better.

"We're ascending in the right direction and we're getting healthy," said Sullivan. "We're able to mesh and gel when we need to and just play good ball."



Fitzpatrick is the quarterback of the secondary and his return is something that is hard to measure.

"It means everything," said Sullivan. "That's a leader of our defense, our captain. It means everything. It feels like it's been so long since we've all been healthy at one time. So, for us to be in the playoffs, the timing is perfect."

While the secondary is intact this week, they are well aware of what Watt's absence means to the unit overall and are ready to do their part to help compensate for it.

"We have to do it as a unit," said Sullivan. "We're missing the NFL's sack leader, so everybody's got to step up and try to find and create new ways to get pressure."