From the Press Room: Steelers at Bills

Penalties prove costly: The Steelers fell behind early and despite continuing to fight back, they weren't able to dig themselves out of a 21-0 hole, falling to the Buffalo Bills, 31-17, in the Wild Card Round.
The loss ends the Steelers season on a disappointing note after they came on strong to close out the regular season.
"I compliment Coach (Sean) McDermott and the Buffalo Bills for victory and a hard-fought game," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "I appreciate the efforts of our guys and just told them that, but efforts don't get it done."
Tomlin was quick to point out the Steelers not winning the turnover battle as a key in the loss.
George Pickens fumbled after an eight-yard completion and the Bills recovered. On the next play, Josh Allen hit Dalton Kincaid for a 29-yard touchdown and 14-0 lead.
The Steelers were close to cutting the lead to 14-7 when on second-and-four Mason Rudolph's pass was intercepted in the end zone. The Bills marched down the field and scored to go up 21-0.
"We spotted them early in the football game via the turnovers," said Tomlin. "Can't come into an environment like this versus a playoff caliber team and turn the ball over like that and expect to be competitive. We spotted them, we fought back in it over the course of the game, we cut it to seven and were excited about that.
"Then we gave up a touchdown drive when you get a major penalty within a drive on defense. That's usually going to produce points. And that was the case and it put them back up by 14 and the rest is academic.
"So, I'm appreciative of the efforts, but it's not mystical. We didn't do what was required to win the night. We didn't take care of the ball. We didn't get the ball from them enough in an environment like this and thus, the score."
Allen also hurt the Steelers with his feet, with eight carries for 74 yards, including a 52-yard touchdown run.
But again, turnovers were more of an issue.
"We talked about quarterback mobility, and what he and they are capable of," said Tomlin. "Probably not the story of the game was the mobility, but the turnover component. Got to do better."
The Bills didn't allow the Steelers to do much on the ground, holding Jaylen Warren to just 38 yards on eight carries, and Najee Harris 37 yards on 12 carries.
"They did a really good job of packing the line of scrimmage and forcing us to throw the ball more vertically, probably a little bit more vertically than we wanted to," said Tomlin. "We adjusted. We started doing that and we started moving the football. So, credit to them."
Falling short: The play was as good an example as any regarding why the Steelers came up short on Super Wild Card Weekend.
On second-and-goal from the Buffalo 4-yard line with 10:52 left in the second quarter, quarterback Mason Rudolph and the Steelers could have been better and cornerback Kaiir Elam and the Bills were better.
Elam's interception on a pass to wide receiver Diontae Johnson at the pylon preserved Buffalo's 14-0 lead.
The Bills' subsequent eight-play, 80-yard drive in 3:51 extended the advantage to 21-0 on the way to what ultimately became a season-ending, 31-17 loss today at Highmark Stadium.
"It was a great play by the defender," Rudolph assessed. "Kind of a timing deal. He covered 'Tae' well out if his break, he was in his low hip, the leverage was a little off.
"I just gotta put that ball much more outside, us or nobody. But like I said, he made a great play."
The Steelers made plays, as well, just not enough of them.
Rudolph finished 22-for-39 passing for 229 yards, with two touchdowns, one interception and a passer rating of 80.0.
He emerged lamenting the Steelers' inability to make enough plays to win the game but also appreciating how they "never stopped believing.
"When I go back and look at the totality of the tape I'll get a better feel for it," Rudolph continued. "I think right now, obviously, the plan was to come here and get a win and we fell short, fell short to a great team.
"But I think I can say I was proud of what we as an offense put on tape these last few weeks, just the way we celebrated, the way guys cheered for each other whether the run game was working, whether the receivers were rolling. We had chemistry and belief and love for one another."
The Steelers battled back from that 21-0, first-half deficit and closed to within seven, at 24-17, with 10:32 left in the fourth quarter.
That was as close as they'd get.
"I think we gotta lot of belief in each other," Rudolph said. "We love each other. We have a lot of great relationships on the offense, especially.
"But that doesn't create points, good play after good play does."
From the heart: A disappointed Cameron Heyward was reflective after the Steelers loss in the Wild Card Round, but the 13-year veteran said he wants to keep playing.
The issue for him has been dealing with injuries this season that limited what he wanted to do in practice and on the field.
"It's been a rough season," said Heyward, one of the Steelers defensive captains. "I'm my heart, I want to play. But it's been rough. I need to take the offseason to get healthy again.
"Battling back through a groin. It's one thing to just walk off a groin, another thing to play football.
"There's been some other stuff, but it's definitely been a season that I just wanted to put my hand in the pile."
One thing Heyward likes is the core of the defense that will be back, a group he knows if healthy can do something special.
"I think one, we've got to be healthy," said Heyward. "Not having T.J. (Watt), a lot of guys banged up this season. But we have a core that's very strong and can make some noise in the playoffs. I just think there's more football to be had for our group.
"I'm a year older. I feel like you look at this game and the average is three years. I've beaten it every time, but coming off some injuries during the season.
"It was a testament to even get to the playoffs. We battled all year long. I think the group here collectively is a strong group that can win a Super Bowl."
Heyward was asked about Coach Mike Tomlin's future and if he deserves credit for getting the Steelers to the playoffs this season.
Heyward was quick to give his coach props.
"Every player wouldn't be anything without Mike T," said Heyward. "This group would not function to even get to a playoff berth without Mike T. He keeps us accountable from top to bottom and I don't want to play for any other coach."
Heyward knows the roster will change this offseason and his hope is it's a roster that gets him what he wants more than anything.
A Super Bowl championship.
"I have a lot of desire for that," said Heyward. "That's the thing that bugs me the most at night, not having an opportunity to win a Super Bowl. Seeing all my teammates before that won it. Seeing the culture and the tradition here. Every man should feel that way.
"It stings to be out of the playoffs, not have a chance to continue to move on. I'm not ready to give that up."