From the Press Room: Steelers at Bills

Penalties prove costly: The Steelers fell behind early and despite continuing to fight back, they weren't able to dig themselves out of a 21-0 hole, falling to the Buffalo Bills, 31-17, in the Wild Card Round.

The loss ends the Steelers season on a disappointing note after they came on strong to close out the regular season.

"I compliment Coach (Sean) McDermott and the Buffalo Bills for victory and a hard-fought game," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "I appreciate the efforts of our guys and just told them that, but efforts don't get it done."

Tomlin was quick to point out the Steelers not winning the turnover battle as a key in the loss.

George Pickens fumbled after an eight-yard completion and the Bills recovered. On the next play, Josh Allen hit Dalton Kincaid for a 29-yard touchdown and 14-0 lead.

The Steelers were close to cutting the lead to 14-7 when on second-and-four Mason Rudolph's pass was intercepted in the end zone. The Bills marched down the field and scored to go up 21-0.

"We spotted them early in the football game via the turnovers," said Tomlin. "Can't come into an environment like this versus a playoff caliber team and turn the ball over like that and expect to be competitive. We spotted them, we fought back in it over the course of the game, we cut it to seven and were excited about that.

"Then we gave up a touchdown drive when you get a major penalty within a drive on defense. That's usually going to produce points. And that was the case and it put them back up by 14 and the rest is academic.

"So, I'm appreciative of the efforts, but it's not mystical. We didn't do what was required to win the night. We didn't take care of the ball. We didn't get the ball from them enough in an environment like this and thus, the score."

Allen also hurt the Steelers with his feet, with eight carries for 74 yards, including a 52-yard touchdown run.

But again, turnovers were more of an issue.

"We talked about quarterback mobility, and what he and they are capable of," said Tomlin. "Probably not the story of the game was the mobility, but the turnover component. Got to do better."

The Bills didn't allow the Steelers to do much on the ground, holding Jaylen Warren to just 38 yards on eight carries, and Najee Harris 37 yards on 12 carries.