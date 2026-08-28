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Steelers make first wave of moves to get to 53-man roster

Aug 28, 2026 at 05:30 PM
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Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers made their first wave of roster moves today as they work to get to the mandatory 53-man roster by 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 30.

The following are the moves the team made.

  • TE Jaheim Bell
  • OL Greg Crippen
  • DB Jaylon Guilbeau
  • DB Jack Henderson
  • DB Brandon Hill
  • WR Jakobie Keeney-James
  • DB Tamon Lynum
  • DB Daryl Porter
  • WR Cornell Powell
  • RB Alex Tecza
  • WR Isaiah Winstead

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