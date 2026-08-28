Steelers make first wave of moves to get to 53-man roster

The Steelers made their first wave of roster moves today as they work to get to the mandatory 53-man roster by 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 30.
The following are the moves the team made.
- TE Jaheim Bell
- OL Greg Crippen
- DB Jaylon Guilbeau
- DB Jack Henderson
- DB Brandon Hill
- WR Jakobie Keeney-James
- DB Tamon Lynum
- DB Daryl Porter
- WR Cornell Powell
- RB Alex Tecza
- WR Isaiah Winstead
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