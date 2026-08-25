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Roster moves continue

Aug 25, 2026 at 11:00 AM
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Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed defensive back Brandon Hill.

Hill was originally drafted by the Houston Texans in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, spending time on their practice squad.

Hill also spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears.

Hill played college football at the University of Pittsburgh where he appeared in 40 games, with 27 starts. He recorded 172 tackles, including 91 solo stops, three and a half tackles for a loss, 12 passes defensed and three interceptions. He also had three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. His senior season he was Pitt's second-leading tackler with 67 tackles.

Hill earned All-ACC honorable mention honors in 2022, second team All-ACC honors in 2021 and was a 2021 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist.

In a related move, the team released receiver Joaquin Davis.

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