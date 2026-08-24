Steelers make roster moves

The Steelers signed cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau and running back Alex Tecza.

In addition, cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been cleared to return to practice on Monday (Aug. 24) and was activated off the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The team also placed defensive back Israel Mukuamu on the Reserve/Injured List.

Guilbeau originally signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 NFL Draft.

Guilbeau played college football at Texas where he appeared in 44 games, with 27 starts. He finished with 124 tackles, 69 of them solo stops, and eight tackles for a loss. He added 11 passes defensed, one interception and a sack.

He played in 12 games in 2025, starting 10, and finished the season with 40 tackles, 22 of them solo stops, four passes defensed, an interception and a sack.

Tecza played college football at the Naval Academy, where he earned second-team all-conference honors his senior year. He was also named first-team all-East as a junior and senior.

During his time at the Naval Academy, he started 33 games and rushed for 2,236 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also had 41 receptions for 451 yards and three touchdowns.

In his senior season he rushed for 902 yards and 10 touchdowns, adding 13 receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown.



Tecza, who is from Mt. Lebanon, Pa., just outside of Pittsburgh, was with the team on a tryout basis during the team's rookie minicamp in the spring.