Daniels doing what he was meant to do

Statistics show that only one in 57 high school athletes go on to play NCAA Division I athletics. The odds of two brothers playing at the same college in the same sport, well, it happens, but it's rare.
But LeShun and James Daniels were one of those rare duos when they attended the University of Iowa.
Even more rare, however, was the fact they played two completely different positions. LeShun, the eldest child of Alicia and LeShun Daniels Sr., was a 225-pound running back. James, his younger brother by two years, is an offensive lineman, now for the Steelers.
Together, the two brothers teamed up the same way they had at Warren, Ohio's, Warren G. Harding High School and even before that in middle school and youth football.
"That was sick. I'm not going to lie," LeShun Daniels Jr. said. "It's an honor to play college football to begin with, especially at the Power-5, Big Ten level. To do it on the same team and on the same side of the ball was awesome. It was great for my family for traveling and stuff. They didn't have to go to two different locations on Saturdays. It was just cool to see both of us continue to develop as football players and have a blast playing football and doing it together."
The Daniels brothers don't get to do that any more. James has moved on to the NFL, first with the Chicago Bears, who selected him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and then last season with the Steelers, who signed him to a three-year deal in free agency.