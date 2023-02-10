Daniels doing what he was meant to do

James enrolled early as a biology major and would go on to be named all-academic Big Ten throughout his career.

If he wasn't playing football, James Daniels would have his college degree on which to fall back.

"I know he had ambitions of going to medical school," LeShun Sr. said. "I'm not sure if that's still in play down the road when he's done playing. He could have done anything, from playing on the defensive side of the ball, to pretty much anything if he put his mind to it."

In the meantime, the Daniels brothers were back together again. They even roomed together with some other teammates in LeShun Jr.'s final season.

"It was cool. It was very nice," James said. "Our house was probably a half mile from Kinnick Stadium. So when our parents would come to games, right after the game, they wouldn't even meet us at the stadium, they would just walk back to the house and our family would be there and we would do dinner. We would just hang out at the house. It was very nice. It was a good setup."

But after his junior season, it became decision time for James Daniels. LeShun Jr. had already moved on and was trying to catch on in the NFL. For James, he had done everything he could do individually in his first three seasons as Iowa's starting center. He could have gone back for his final season, but at 20, he decided to declare for the NFL Draft.

"Ultimately, it came down to being his decision," LeShun Sr. said. "As a family, we weighed the pros and cons. He had enrolled early, so we already knew he was pretty close to graduation. So he didn't need to stay to graduate. We knew in the offseason, he could easily go back and finish. So, he was able to do that. We just weighed the benefits of getting hurt or what more could he do? Could he improve his draft position? He probably definitely could have. But, it was do you want to start earning a paycheck now, or waiting another year? It was the right time for him to go.