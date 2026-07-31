Watt ranked No. 41 on the NFL Top 100 List

About the NFL Top 100:

The new season of NFL Top 100, a player-voted countdown series from NFL Films and X, premiered on Monday, June 22.

Produced by NFL Films, the X Original Series features short form episodes revealing the league's top players as voted on exclusively by current NFL players. Episodes debut weekdays on X beginning June 22 and running through Friday, Sept. 4, and will air later on NFL+, as well as other NFL owned-and-operated social media.

For players ranked No. 100-11, each weekday episode will feature two new player reveals (one at 10 a.m. ET and one at 11 a.m. ET) through Friday, Aug. 21. The top 10 will be announced over the course of two weeks with a player revealed each day at 10 a.m. ET from Aug. 24 through Sept. 4.