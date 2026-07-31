Watt ranked No. 41 on the NFL Top 100 List

Current NFL players have voted on their Top 100 Players of 2026 in the league, and linebacker T.J. Watt once again made the NFL Top 100 list.
Watt came in at No. 41 on the list. He was ranked No. 11 in 2025, No. 8 in 2024 and No. 27 in 2023.
Watt was selected to the Pro Bowl Games for the eighth time in his career in 2025.
Watt, who missed three games with a lung issue, has been one of the steadiest forces on the defense, a captain on and off the field, providing leadership, knowledge and a unique skillset.
Watt started all 14 games he played during the 2025 season, finishing with 55 tackles, including 23 solo stops. He recorded seven sacks, 10 tackles for a loss, eight passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
He is the Steelers all-time leader with 115 career sacks.
About the NFL Top 100:
The new season of NFL Top 100, a player-voted countdown series from NFL Films and X, premiered on Monday, June 22.
Produced by NFL Films, the X Original Series features short form episodes revealing the league's top players as voted on exclusively by current NFL players. Episodes debut weekdays on X beginning June 22 and running through Friday, Sept. 4, and will air later on NFL+, as well as other NFL owned-and-operated social media.
For players ranked No. 100-11, each weekday episode will feature two new player reveals (one at 10 a.m. ET and one at 11 a.m. ET) through Friday, Aug. 21. The top 10 will be announced over the course of two weeks with a player revealed each day at 10 a.m. ET from Aug. 24 through Sept. 4.
This marks the 16th consecutive year that current NFL players have voted to determine the top 100. Like last year's edition of the series, NFL Top 100 embraces a short-form, digital-first format designed for today's fans – blending NFL Films' signature storytelling with exclusive footage, commentary and a social-native viewing experience.