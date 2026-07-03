Ramsey ranked No. 82 on the NFL Top 100 List

Current NFL players have voted on their Top 100 Players of 2026 in the league, and cornerback Jalen Ramsey once again made the NFL Top 100 list.
Ramsey came in at No. 82 on the list. He was ranked No. 66 in 2025, No. 25 in 2024 and has appeared on the list every year since 2017.
Ramsey, who started all 17 games last season, was ranked third in tackles on the Steelers in 2025 with 88, including 53 solo stops. He had eight passes defensed, one interception, four tackles for a loss and three sacks.
Ramsey was acquired by the Steelers in a trade with the Miami Dolphins during the 2025 offseason. He has appeared in 152 career games, starting 151, with 116 passes defensed and 26 interceptions.
Ramsey, who will be entering his 11th season in the NFL, is a three-time Associated Press All-Pro selection, earning first-team honors in 2017, 2020 and 2021, He is also an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, earning the honors from 2017-2023 and in 2025.
About the NFL Top 100:
The new season of NFL Top 100, a player-voted countdown series from NFL Films and X, premiered on Monday, June 22.
Produced by NFL Films, the X Original Series features short form episodes revealing the league's top players as voted on exclusively by current NFL players. Episodes debut weekdays on X beginning June 22 and running through Friday, Sept. 4, and will air later on NFL+, as well as other NFL owned-and-operated social media.
For players ranked No. 100-11, each weekday episode will feature two new player reveals (one at 10 a.m. ET and one at 11 a.m. ET) through Friday, Aug. 21. The top 10 will be announced over the course of two weeks with a player revealed each day at 10 a.m. ET from Aug. 24 through Sept. 4.
This marks the 16th consecutive year that current NFL players have voted to determine the top 100. Like last year's edition of the series, NFL Top 100 embraces a short-form, digital-first format designed for today's fans – blending NFL Films' signature storytelling with exclusive footage, commentary and a social-native viewing experience.