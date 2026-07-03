Ramsey ranked No. 82 on the NFL Top 100 List

Current NFL players have voted on their Top 100 Players of 2026 in the league, and cornerback Jalen Ramsey once again made the NFL Top 100 list.

Ramsey came in at No. 82 on the list. He was ranked No. 66 in 2025, No. 25 in 2024 and has appeared on the list every year since 2017.

Ramsey, who started all 17 games last season, was ranked third in tackles on the Steelers in 2025 with 88, including 53 solo stops. He had eight passes defensed, one interception, four tackles for a loss and three sacks.

Ramsey was acquired by the Steelers in a trade with the Miami Dolphins during the 2025 offseason. He has appeared in 152 career games, starting 151, with 116 passes defensed and 26 interceptions.