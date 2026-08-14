Harmon receives Joe Greene Great Performance Award

Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon was presented with the Joe Greene Great Performance Award at halftime of Thursday night's preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium.

The Joe Greene Great Performance Award was established in 1984 and named after the legendary Hall of Famer and presented each year to the Steelers' top rookie.

Harmon was selected as the 2025 recipient by the Pittsburgh Chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America.

"It's a privilege to receive this award," said Harmon. "To have your name next to Mr. Greene's, a guy like that, that's a privilege."

Harmon became the first defensive lineman to win the Joe Greene Great Performance Award, something that is ironic since it is named after one of the greatest defensive lineman to ever play the game.

"I feel like the game's slowing down for me this year, going into Year 2," said Harmon. "I'm still harping on the older guys for help, getting help from older guys like Cam (Heyward). I really feel like things are slowing down."

Despite missing five games due to injuries in 2025, Harmon was still a dominant force for the defense.

Harmon finished the season with 27 tackles, 11 of them solo stops, three sacks, one tackle for a loss and a fumble recovery.

And from the early reviews this year, it appears even more is in store from him.

"The sky's the limit for him," said fellow defensive lineman Sebastain Joseph-Day. "Long, tall, athletic. He's really trying to work the edges. He's doing a really good job in training camp."