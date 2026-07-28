Rodgers embraces full-circle feel this camp

"The arm has never been an issue, really, in all my 20-plus years playing," Rodgers said. "And before that, I never really had any arm issues. … It's just the legs. I did my usual, spent a lot of time with my body work folks, trying to lengthen muscles and open things up and feel better."

From the sounds of it, Rodgers will need his legs even more this year. He expressed a desire to be under center more this season with a new coaching staff, including plenty of play-action as well as movement.

Over the course of his Hall of Fame-caliber career, Rodgers is on record as becoming far more amenable to motion pre-snap and at the snap. He's not just content to sit back, catch the snap and survey the field, but would rather keep defenses honest.

"It starts under center," Rodgers said. "Some of the best offenses in the league are not too shotgun-happy. Obviously, on third down you're going to be in shotgun, but the more you can be under center on first and second down, I think, is really important to being efficient on those downs, as well."

Rodgers isn't entirely sure how the rhythms of training camp will take shape, starting Wednesday morning, but he was impressed by how "crisp" and "fast" practice flowed in the spring. It dawned on Rodgers recently that he's now the same age Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy was when they first worked together back in 2006.

McCarthy was a 42-year-old first-year head coach. Rodgers is now a 42-year-old last-year quarterback. That's not bad for a full-circle moment, if you're into those sorts of things. Rodgers certainly is as he embarks on what he reiterated will be his last ride, and McCarthy feels the same.