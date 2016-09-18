Steelers bop Bengals, get to 2-0

HOW THE STORYLINE PLAYED OUT**

The Steelers managed to do enough to pull out a 24-16 victory, which made them 2-0 at the start of a season for the first time since 2010, when they finished 12-4, won the division and advanced to Super Bowl XLV. And there was little of the pro wrestling type foolishness that characterized that Wild Card Round game, with the teams combining for only 10 penalties – five apiece – with the Bengals edging the Steelers in personal fouls, 1-0.

STAT THAT STANDS OUT I

Control of the line of scrimmage often is indicative of the outcome of the game, and Coach Mike Tomlin said beforehand that the one statistic – besides the final score and the turnover ratio – that would be the best indication of the final score would be average yards per carry for both teams.

"Our ability to win the line of scrimmage on both offense and defense usually sets the pace in terms of which quarterback has a leg up when the ballgame ultimately comes down to how they operate," said Tomlin. "We've got Ben. They've got Andy. I'm sure they feel just as good about their signal-caller as we do about ours. The team that controls the line of scrimmage is going to put that signal-caller in the driver's seat as the game continues to unfold."

The Steelers finished with 124 yards rushing and a 3.4 average, while the Bengals finished with 46 yards rushing and a 2.6 average. Each quarterback was sacked once. The closeness of those numbers served as a reflection of the closeness of the final score.