Re-thinking Watt's possible

Everybody gets blocked by somebody eventually, don't they?

Except Watt seemingly hasn't been this season.

Not when he's had a chance to really impact what ultimately happens.

Watt was so good against Cleveland he was too good for his own good in at least once instance.

The cut-back, 69-yard burst by running back Jerome Ford to the Steelers' 1-yard line early in the third quarter resulted initially from Watt shoving tight end Harrison Bryant 2 yards off the ball and into the way on what was supposed to be an outside-zone run to the right.

PennDOT couldn't have shut that lane down any more effectively.

Ford ran right into Bryant's back and had no choice but to reverse field.

The job didn't get done in terms of pursuing from the back side well enough to take the cut-back away.

Two plays later the Browns regained the lead but Watt was not deterred.

Is he ever?

"When your back is against the wall, man, you have two options," Watt maintained. "We want to be a team that fights back, especially as a defense.

"We want to be a defense that controls the outcomes of games."

Watt's doing his part.