Preseason opens with 30-17 loss to Lions

"We want to see the guys play, some we want to see more than others, some we want to evaluate in ways that may dictate reps. In general conditioning and such, we might challenge some people. There really won't be any prescribed rhythm to it, just rest assured that we're looking for growth and development in all areas. These are some expectations, things we are looking for in the game. I want to see collectively that we're developing into a tough team to beat. By that I mean that we play fundamentally sound and keep penalties to a minimum, and that we take care of the football. For those who handle the football, ball security is paramount. If you're going to be a tough team to beat, you have to do a great job in that area. Thus far in camp I think we've done a good job in that area, but I want to see us carry it over into some stadium play. Lastly, we have to play hard. I've been impressed with first, our conditioning, and secondly, our willingness to play hard at this point in the journey. But we have to take that into a stadium environment. I think those are the three things the first time out that we're really looking for."