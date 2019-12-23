Plenty to go around

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. _ Scenarios remain in place for the Steelers to make the playoffs, but wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster wasn't interested in contemplating the possibilities in the immediate aftermath of Jets 16, Steelers 10.

"Man, all I can think about is not making that play on the last drive," Smith-Schuster lamented at MetLife Stadium late Sunday afternoon. "I make that catch, I go in the end zone, we score, that's it.

"At the end of the day the game's on me. It's my fault, sorry, everybody."

Smith-Schuster was referencing the ball he didn't come down with on fourth-and-7 from the Jets' 44-yard line with 44 second left in the fourth quarter.

Wide receiver James Washington had a similar opportunity on the previous snap and got two hands on quarterback Devlin "Duck" Hodges' pass in the end zone before safety Marcus Maye's left hand pried the ball from Washington's grasp.

"I kinda let the team down a little bit right there at the end," Washington said. "I had my hands on it, just kinda a dogfight there. But I gotta make plays, help the team out."

Hodges was throwing at the end because quarterback Mason Rudolph had been knocked from the game with a shoulder injury.

Rudolph had replaced Hodges in the second quarter with the Steelers trailing, 10-0, following Hodges' second interception.

"I don't think it's a question that I can't get it done," Hodges said. "The past two weeks I just haven't been playing great. I don't think I'm a bad player but I've been playing bad, so just gotta get better."

Even the defense was offering up mea culpas.

It was that kind of Sunday in the swamps of Jersey.

"We gave up a touchdown early," defensive tackle Cam Heyward acknowledged. "We were just playing catch-up throughout the entire first half. I know the offense got us the tie at half but just gotta surrender less, simple as that.