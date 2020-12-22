"My trust is in him."

THEN AND NOW: Second-year Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley was making his eighth NFL appearance and his fourth NFL start (second against the Steelers).

Finley completed seven of 13 passes for 89 yards and a touchdown.

He had 12 completions and 192 yards in the Bengals' 16-10 loss to the Steelers on Nov. 24, 2019 at Paul Brown Stadium.

But this time he ran the ball 10 times for 47 yards, including a 23-yard touchdown that, coupled with an extra point, gave the Bengals a 24-10 lead with 11:21 left in the fourth quarter.

Finley carried twice for 8 yards last season against the Steelers.

"We knew they liked to run the zone-read more with him than the other quarterbacks they have," outside linebacker T.J. Watt said. "We had a gameplan in place."

Finley's touchdown capped a drive that saw the Bengals run eight times on nine snaps and cover 65 of the 80 yards they traveled on the ground.

Finley converted a third-and-5 from the Steelers' 39-yard line with an 8-yard keeper two plays before he scored.