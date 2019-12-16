Little needs to be said, much yet to be done

AS ADVERTISED: The Bills came in at 9-4 and clinched a spot in the playoffs with their victory, one that wasn't secured until Buffalo was able to turn away Steelers' drives that reached the Bills' 23 with two minutes remaining, and the Buffalo 34 with 15 seconds left in regulation.

"That was a five-star matchup, like 'Coach T' (Tomlin) was saying," cornerback Joe Haden said. "Two teams trying to make the playoffs, really good teams."

The Steelers have work yet to do to reach the postseason.

"This one sucks," Haden continued. "We're gonna watch the tape, figure out the mistakes, how we can do better.