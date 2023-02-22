Kuntz signed to one-year contract

The Steelers signed long snapper Christian Kuntz to a one-year contract.
Kuntz, a Pittsburgh native, has been the team's long snapper the last two seasons, playing in a total of 34 games over the two seasons.
He originally joined the team during the 2019 preseason and spent the 2020 season on the Steelers practice squad. Kuntz also spent time with the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Kuntz played at Chartiers Valley High School and collegiately at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh. He finished with a school record 30.5 sacks while playing linebacker, winning two Northeast Conference Defensive Player of the Year awards and is the only player in school history to earn All-American honors three times.