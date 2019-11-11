'I wanted to make it look the way it did'

The Steelers' defense held the Rams to 306 total net yards, to a 1-for-14 performance on third downs, kept the visitors' offense out of the end zone and scored a touchdown on a sack and strip by defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and a 43-yard fumble return for a touchdown by free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

The defense also sealed the deal with a tip-pick off cornerback Joe Haden to Fitzpatrick with 20 seconds left it the fourth quarter.

It wasn't because they knew what was coming beyond anything they were able to glean in their standard, pre-game opponent study.

"He didn't give me anything," outside linebacker T.J. Watt insisted of Barron. "But he was playing really well, flying around, making a lot of plays for us."

Barron, who was with the Rams from 2014 through Super Bowl LIII last February, helped lead the charge with a team-leading 10 tackles (all solo) and a pass defensed.

With the game up for grabs late, the Steelers leaned heavily on their six-defensive backs "dime" defense with Barron as the lone inside linebacker on the field.

The Rams turned the ball over on downs on a possession that began at their 34-yard line with 2:39 remaining and had another that started at the Rams' 40 with 1:01 left in the fourth quarter stopped on the tip-pick.

"First of all, it's a game and I'm a competitor and I love playing this game so I wanted to win to begin with," Barron said. "And then you add the fact it's my old squad, who I played with most of my career.