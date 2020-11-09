Eight isn't enough

FOURTH-AND-GO-FOR-IT: Tomlin had a decision to make in the final minute of regulation with the Steelers facing fourth-and-1 at the Cowboys 15-yard line: Attempt a field goal that could increase the Steelers' lead to eight points or go for the first down that, if achieved, would allow the Steelers to run out the clock.

Turns out it wasn't much of a decision.

"Man, we had struggled so much with our field goal group early in the game I just didn't feel good about it," Tomlin said. "They were beating us to the punch pretty much for the better part of the day in special teams. We missed the extra point. They blocked (an extra point). We skied a kick trying to pin 'em down into territory and they flipped the field with a big kickoff return.

"I had just seen enough of their dominance in (special) teams."

Running back James Conner lost 4 yards on a fourth-down run and the Cowboys took over at their 19 with 38 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

They reached the Steelers' 23 before throwing that last-gasp pass into the end zone.