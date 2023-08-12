Chemistry apparent, shots taken and a TD for openers

Aug 12, 2023 at 01:00 PM

TAMPA, Fla. _ After further review …

CHEMISTRY AS ANTICIPATED: Wide receiver Diontae Johnson may have been onto something we he maintained recently he'd have a better working relationship this season with quarterback Kenny Pickett, for a variety of reasons.

Pickett found Johnson three times on the Steelers' first-possession, 83-yard touchdown drive in Friday night's preseason-opening, 27-17 victory over the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

"What we've been working on all training camp, we put it on display," Johnson said. "You could see the chemistry with me, Kenny, (wide receiver) Allen (Robinson), 'G.P.' (wide receiver George Pickens). Whoever it is you see the chemistry, you can tell we've been working.

"I think it's good Kenny has a year under his belt so he can play freely out there and more calm. He's able to see things now. The game is kinda slowing down for him."

Johnson's three receptions produced 32 yards and moved the chains on two occasions.

"The first play I was (the) primary (receiver)," Johnson said of an 8-yard catch on the Steelers' first offensive snap. "The rest was kinda him getting out of the pocket and just making a play. And me just being a football player and getting open for him and him just taking a shot."

GAME PHOTOS: Preseason Week 1 at Buccaneers

Game action photos from the Week 1 preseason game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker B.T. Potter (3) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker B.T. Potter (3) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Douglas DeFelice/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Douglas DeFelice/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Douglas DeFelice/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 63

The Pittsburgh Steelers during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Douglas DeFelice/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Douglas DeFelice/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Douglas DeFelice/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Douglas DeFelice/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Douglas DeFelice/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander (26) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander (26) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Douglas DeFelice/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Douglas DeFelice/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander (26) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander (26) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Douglas DeFelice/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Douglas DeFelice/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Douglas DeFelice/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Douglas DeFelice/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (26) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (26) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Douglas DeFelice/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Elijah Riley (37) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Elijah Riley (37) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Douglas DeFelice/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Elijah Riley (37) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Elijah Riley (37) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Douglas DeFelice/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Elijah Riley (37) and Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Rex Sunahara (49) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Elijah Riley (37) and Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Rex Sunahara (49) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Douglas DeFelice/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers guard Nate Herbig (71) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers guard Nate Herbig (71) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Douglas DeFelice/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Spencer Anderson (74) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Spencer Anderson (74) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Douglas DeFelice/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Douglas DeFelice/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Cody White (15) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Cody White (15) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Douglas DeFelice/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)
23 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Douglas DeFelice/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Trenton Thompson (17) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)
24 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Trenton Thompson (17) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Douglas DeFelice/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)
25 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Douglas DeFelice/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)
26 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Douglas DeFelice/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)
27 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Douglas DeFelice/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Tanner Muse (44) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)
28 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Tanner Muse (44) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Douglas DeFelice/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)
29 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Douglas DeFelice/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Tanner Morgan (5) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)
30 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Tanner Morgan (5) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Douglas DeFelice/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center Ryan McCollum (62) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)
31 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers center Ryan McCollum (62) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Douglas DeFelice/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Elijah Riley (37) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)
32 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Elijah Riley (37) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Douglas DeFelice/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
33 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (89) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (26) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
34 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (89) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (26) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
35 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
36 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
37 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Chapelle Russell (49) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
38 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Chapelle Russell (49) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Madre Harper (38) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
39 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Madre Harper (38) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (26) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
40 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (26) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
41 / 63

The Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end DeMarvin Leal (98) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
42 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end DeMarvin Leal (98) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
43 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers guard Nate Herbig (71) and Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
44 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers guard Nate Herbig (71) and Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (26) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
45 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (26) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Braden Mann (4) and Pittsburgh Steelers kicker B.T. Potter (3) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
46 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers punter Braden Mann (4) and Pittsburgh Steelers kicker B.T. Potter (3) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (53) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
47 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (53) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Trenton Thompson (17) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
48 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Trenton Thompson (17) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
49 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Cody White (15) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
50 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Cody White (15) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (26) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
51 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (26) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Rex Sunahara (49) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Elijah Riley (37) during a preseason game
52 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Rex Sunahara (49) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Elijah Riley (37) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mark Robinson (93) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
53 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mark Robinson (93) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
54 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (89) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
55 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (89) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
56 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
57 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
58 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Cody White (15) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
59 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Cody White (15) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Tanner Morgan (5) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Darius Hagans (25) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
60 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Tanner Morgan (5) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Darius Hagans (25) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Tanner Morgan (5) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
61 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Tanner Morgan (5) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dylan Cook (60) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
62 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dylan Cook (60) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
63 / 63

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
ATTACK MODE: When quarterback Mitch Trubisky tried a deep shot down the sideline to wide receiver Cody White against 1-on-1 coverage early in the second quarter, the ball wound up being intercepted.

The Steelers were not deterred.

Quarterback Mason Rudolph took a deep shot to wide receiver Calvin Austin III under similar circumstances late in the second but was hit as he delivered and the pass fell incomplete.

Rudolph tried Austin again early in the third quarter and this time the Steelers benefitted from a 38-yard penalty for defensive pass interference.

The two finally hooked up as desired midway through the third. Austin ran by cornerback Don Gardner, Rudolph let it fly and a 67-yard, catch-and-run touchdown resulted.

"I tried to be as aggressive as possible," Rudolph said.

That's the way the Steelers intend to play it when 1-on-1 opportunities knock in matchups they deem favorable.

"It all depends on the guy (the receiver), depends on the coverage, the look," Pickett said. "Those guys (Trubisky and Rudolph) did a great job of taking advantage of what the defense was giving them.

"I think that's really what we want to do as an offense moving forward."

AS ADVERTISED, FINALLY: Austin at long last got a chance to put his speed on display in a game after missing all of last season due to injury. He had two receptions for 73 yards and carried twice for 23 yards.

"I like guys that can run, man," Pickett said. "He has speed. Seeing some different things that he did, in the Jet (Sweep) game and running downfield was awesome to see.

"Proud of Calvin, he's worked really hard to be here. Obviously, went out there and performed at a really high level. It's great to see."

BUSY NIGHT: No. 1 pick Broderick Jones entered the game at left offensive tackle on the Steelers' second series and was still there on the possession that began with 10:20 left in the fourth quarter.

Jones wound up playing 46 of the Steelers' 60 offensive snaps in his professional debut.

"Wish I got a couple plays back but for the most part, I enjoyed it," Jones assessed. "I feel like I was pretty solid, for the most part. We really don't have a lot of tight end help in our gameplan. You just have to play to the best of your ability.

"It was fun."

PHOTOS: Best of Preseason Week 1 at Buccaneers

Take a look at the best photos from the Week 1 preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 26

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 26

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Douglas DeFelice/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 26

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Douglas DeFelice/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 26

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Douglas DeFelice/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 26

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Douglas DeFelice/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 26

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Douglas DeFelice/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander (26) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 26

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander (26) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Douglas DeFelice/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Trenton Thompson (17) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 26

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Trenton Thompson (17) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Douglas DeFelice/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (26) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 26

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (26) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Douglas DeFelice/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Elijah Riley (37) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 26

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Elijah Riley (37) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Douglas DeFelice/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 26

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Douglas DeFelice/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers guard Nate Herbig (71) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 26

Pittsburgh Steelers guard Nate Herbig (71) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Douglas DeFelice/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Tanner Muse (44) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 26

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Tanner Muse (44) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Douglas DeFelice/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 26

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Douglas DeFelice/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 26

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 26

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Braden Mann (4) and Pittsburgh Steelers kicker B.T. Potter (3) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 26

Pittsburgh Steelers punter Braden Mann (4) and Pittsburgh Steelers kicker B.T. Potter (3) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 26

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Chapelle Russell (49) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 26

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Chapelle Russell (49) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Cody White (15) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 26

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Cody White (15) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (26) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 26

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (26) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Rex Sunahara (49) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Elijah Riley (37) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 26

Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Rex Sunahara (49) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Elijah Riley (37) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Tanner Morgan (5) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
23 / 26

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Tanner Morgan (5) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (89) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
24 / 26

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (89) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Cody White (15) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
25 / 26

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Cody White (15) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)
26 / 26

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Douglas DeFelice / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Douglas DeFelice/Pittsburgh Steelers
SPENCER FOR HIRE: Seventh-round offensive lineman Spencer Anderson played right guard, right tackle and left guard, and showed the type of versatility and position flexibility up front that had been an attention-getting element of his game of late in training camp practices at Saint Vincent College.

"It doesn't really matter to me," Anderson said. "As long as I'm on the field."

Anderson entered the game on the Steelers' final possession of the first half.

"The first couple snaps you kinda got the butterflies going," he said. "It's not like college, this is the pros now. Stuff I used to do didn't work.

"At the end of the day, it's all football. As long as I'm on my guy, doing my job, it's all football. I just try to have fun with it, try not take it too serious."

HE SAID IT: "It just feels good, right? To start on that note, it doesn't mean a whole lot right now. We weren't game-planning, we were just out there kind of playing ball. But it feels good to have success, really." _ Center Mason Cole on the Steelers' first-possession touchdown drive.

