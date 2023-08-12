Chemistry apparent, shots taken and a TD for openers

SPENCER FOR HIRE: Seventh-round offensive lineman Spencer Anderson played right guard, right tackle and left guard, and showed the type of versatility and position flexibility up front that had been an attention-getting element of his game of late in training camp practices at Saint Vincent College.

"It doesn't really matter to me," Anderson said. "As long as I'm on the field."

Anderson entered the game on the Steelers' final possession of the first half.

"The first couple snaps you kinda got the butterflies going," he said. "It's not like college, this is the pros now. Stuff I used to do didn't work.

"At the end of the day, it's all football. As long as I'm on my guy, doing my job, it's all football. I just try to have fun with it, try not take it too serious."