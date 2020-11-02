Backyard brawl

THE PLACE TO BE: Tomlin assessed the Steelers as lacking in "detail," and cautioned against letting the desired result cloud their judgment in terms of assessing the quality of their performance.

The Ravens out-gained the Steelers, 457-221, converted 53 percent of their third downs (8-for-15) and possessed the ball for 35:22 to the Steelers' 24:38.

"I am proud of the fight," Tomlin said. "I am proud of how they supported one another but it is important that we don't lie to ourselves.

"We did not function well in a lot of ways."

But that said Tomlin thoroughly enjoyed the experience of being in the eye of another hurricane against the Ravens.

"You better believe it," he confirmed. "It is an honor. It is a humbling experience.