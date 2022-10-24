After Further Review: Who are these guys?

What turned out to be their last possession started at the Steelers' 13 and reached the Dolphins' 25 before Pickett's last pass was picked off in the end zone with 18 seconds remaining (one more timeout might have made all the difference).

Clean this type of stuff up and that identity the Steelers continue to seek may be within reach after all.

These weren't miscommunications between Pickett and one of his receivers or the result of a split-second decision by Pickett on whether he should pass or run upon escaping the pocket.

These weren't physical mistakes, fumbles or interceptions or dropped passes or holding penalties.

These were control-ables the Steelers didn't control in the weightiest of moments.

And that can't happen for an offense for which growing pains, physical mistakes and misplays and the like, will have to be worked around at times as the unit matures.

Tomlin, as disappointed as anyone in the visitor's contingent at Hard Rock Stadium, emphasized he "certainly" thinks they're closer to writing a different narrative.