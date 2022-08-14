After Further Review: What a night

Jaylen Warren: The Sleeper of Saint Vincent ran hard and caught a touchdown pass. Warren put an exclamation point on his score in the third quarter by getting returner Darwin Thompson on the ground on the subsequent kickoff.

"That was huge," Warren gushed. "I was going up to the vets, I was like, 'Watch me, watch me, I'm gonna get a tackle.' And then like four kickoffs, I still ain't got a tackle. I finally got one. I was like, 'Did y'all see that?' Some of them saw it, some of them didn't."

Bet Danny Smith did.

Anthony McFarland Jr.: He said he's learned not to try to hit home runs all the time and to embrace a 4-yard gain as "a good run." McFarland's 24-yard burst on third-and-1 was at least a double to the gap.

Mark Robinson: The running back-turned-inside linebacker continued to establish he's getting the hang of his new position when he separated Drew Lock from the football with just over one minute left in regulation. Robinson was lined up on the right edge of the defensive formation and ultimately enjoyed an unblocked path to the quarterback. He knew what had to happen once he got there.