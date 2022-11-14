After Further Review: Watt a return

But the attention to deal he committed to throughout, on the Kamara play and while resisting the urge to attempt to do too much while trying to navigate a consistent array of chips and double-teams no doubt resonated with more of his defensive teammates than just Heyward.

As did Watt's mere presence.

"You see that crowd when he came out?" safety Damontae Kazee wondered aloud. "It was beautiful, man."

The ovation for Watt as the defensive starters were being announced at Acrisure Stadium was thunderous.

If you didn't know any better, you might have thought Ben Roethlisberger had just run out of the tunnel.

"Those moments, it's hard when you're in the actual moment to feel," Watt observed. "I mean, it's just full body chills, and it's like you wish you could freeze time for just one second while you're looking around and people are going crazy."

Watt further stoked an already emotional crowd by gesturing for noise before the Saints' first offensive snap, which wound up being delayed by a false start penalty.

Watt then registered assisted tackles on consecutive runs by Kamara and Hill that gained a combined 1 yard.

On the second of those Watt viciously hammered away at the ball, as is his habit.