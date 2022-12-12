After Further Review: Undone by the run ... again

After further review …

It loomed as a game that would potentially reveal a great deal about the Steelers for a number of reasons, but instead it ended up confirming what we already knew, or at least what we already should have realized.

The run defense is still below the line.

That No. 7 ranking against the run the Steelers brought with them to Acrisure Stadium for their much-anticipated showdown with the Ravens suggested otherwise.

But that had been achieved, in part, thanks to games against Tampa Bay (No. 32 in rushing as of Sunday morning), Miami (No. 28), Indianapolis (No.27) and two against Cincinnati (No. 26).

Even New England (No. 23) had successfully run the ball when necessary to close out what became a 17-14 victory over the Steelers on Sept. 18.

Even the Jets had carried the ball into the end zone from 20 yards away, turning four consecutive running plays into what became the game-winning touchdown with 16 seconds remaining in a 24-20 triumph on Oct. 2.