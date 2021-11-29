After Further Review: Tough day in Cincinnati

Bengals running back Joe Mixon took advantage of the former and personified the latter.

And it doesn't get much more basic than that.

The second-quarter sequence on which Bengals turned a 17-3 advantage into a 24-3 lead was as revealing of how the game was being played as it was damaging in terms of the game remaining competitive.

Beginning with a first-and-10 from the Steelers' 47-yard line, Mixon carried seven consecutive times.

He was contacted behind the line of scrimmage twice, on second-and-1 from the Steelers' 21 on a run that resulted in no gain, and again on second-and-goal from the Steelers' 1 on what ended up becoming a 1-yard touchdown run.

The other five carries went for 9, 8, 9, 9 and 5 yards.

And yes, Mixon fell forward on every one of them.

This wasn't Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert exploiting vacated rush lanes to the tune of 93 yards on six carries (even if the 8-yard spin-and-scramble by Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow that opened the scoring looked all too familiar).