After further review: 'There was no secret sauce'

It was personified by Najee Harris on a fourth-down run that moved the sticks and by Pat Freiermuth on a juggling, toe-tapping fourth-and-goal touchdown catch.

But it also showed up on plays that were much less memorable but every bit as revealing.

There was Miles Killebrew driving Demetric Felton back 5 yards before planting him on what became a 1-yard return following a 56-yard punt in the second quarter.

And there was Dan Moore Jr. pancaking Myles Garrett a possession earlier on a play on which Ben Roethlisberger got sacked.

Moore's performance was as representative and as inspiring as any. He didn't dominate Garrett, who finished with a sack and two quarterback hits and influenced plenty of plays merely by his presence (Roethlisberger repeatedly opted for a quick release as opposed to what might happen if he held the ball).

Garrett also wrecked a two-point conversion, but he didn't wreck the game.

Moore, who wasn't afforded a great deal of help, didn't allow that to happen.