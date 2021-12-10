After Further Review: The search continues

But the alternative would be to accept what's been taking place, which includes the Steelers falling from 5-3 to 6-6-1 by going 1-3-1 in their last five games.

"We will not be bashful about turning the stones over," Tomlin insisted.

That process has been ongoing.

It was apparent even before the Steelers fell into a 29-0 hole in the third quarter in Minnesota.

John Leglue started at left guard after handling the majority of the snaps at the position last Sunday against Baltimore.

Leglue made his first career start in what became the second NFL game in which he had played and the third for which he had dressed.

Nose tackle Montravius Adams played in his second game with the Steelers.

It was his 10th day as a member of the organization.

Second-year safety-turned-linebacker Marcus Allen played nine defensive snaps as the lone linebacker in the six-defensive backs "dime" defense.

They were Allen's first nine defensive snaps of the season.

Rookie Buddy Johnson played six defensive snaps.

Those were his first six as a pro in what was the third NFL game in which he's appeared.

Lineup alterations were also thrust upon the Steelers, as they have been all season.

T.J. Watt (groin) and Alex Highsmith (knee) were knocked out early enough that Derrek Tuszka and Taco Charleton became the outside linebackers of record, playing 74 percent and 53 percent of the defensive snaps, respectively.