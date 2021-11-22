After Further Review: The one that got away, again

"The first play was an RPO but they packed the box so we had to throw it," Ben Roethlisberger explained. "Actually went to throw it to Chase (Claypool), I think 'K.B.' (Kalen Ballage) was in the game. He hit me a little bit, a guy was driving on through behind him, which wasn't a big deal. Second-down play we completed to James Washington, picked up 8 or 9 yards (7, which set up a third-and-3). And then the last play we thought they anticipated us running the ball, so we tried to max it up and take a shot down the field.