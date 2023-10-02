After Further Review: The heart of the matter

After further review …

Mitch Trubisky, either inadvertently or with subtle intent, may have gotten to the bottom of what was wrong with the Steelers' offense in Houston beyond the usual suspects of schematics, execution, negative plays and getting behind the chains.

"It's a multitude of things," Trubisky insisted after Texans 30, Steelers 6 on Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium. "The No. 1 thing, whatever play comes in, you gotta execute it, all 11 guys gotta be on the same page. From what I've been seeing from the sidelines, we gotta stay ahead of the chains, stay out of those third-and-long situations, and when you get in the red zone, score.

"It all sounds pretty obvious, but it's easier said than done."

And then there was this:

"We just gotta show some more heart," Trubisky added. "More heart will help this offense."

That was as interesting an observation as the one from Mike Tomlin when he was asked if changes would be forthcoming.

"Hell yeah we gotta make some changes, man," Tomlin declared. "That was an ugly product we put out there.