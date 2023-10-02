After Further Review: The heart of the matter

Oct 02, 2023 at 11:45 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Mike Prisuta

Steelers.com

After further review …

Mitch Trubisky, either inadvertently or with subtle intent, may have gotten to the bottom of what was wrong with the Steelers' offense in Houston beyond the usual suspects of schematics, execution, negative plays and getting behind the chains.

"It's a multitude of things," Trubisky insisted after Texans 30, Steelers 6 on Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium. "The No. 1 thing, whatever play comes in, you gotta execute it, all 11 guys gotta be on the same page. From what I've been seeing from the sidelines, we gotta stay ahead of the chains, stay out of those third-and-long situations, and when you get in the red zone, score.

"It all sounds pretty obvious, but it's easier said than done."

And then there was this:

"We just gotta show some more heart," Trubisky added. "More heart will help this offense."

That was as interesting an observation as the one from Mike Tomlin when he was asked if changes would be forthcoming.

"Hell yeah we gotta make some changes, man," Tomlin declared. "That was an ugly product we put out there.

"We're not gonna do the same things and hope for a different outcome."

The degree of change remains to be seen.

But change had already been thrust upon the Steelers, at least temporarily, in advance of Tomlin's call for an altered course moving forward.

Trubisky had replaced Kenny Pickett at quarterback against the Texans due to injury.

No. 1 pick Broderick Jones had stepped in at left tackle for Dan Moore Jr. for the same reason.

Other potential personnel and/or schematic alterations that might at least be considered could include playing No. 32-overall selection Joey Porter Jr. more at cornerback, getting run-stuffing nose tackle Breiden Fehoko a helmet on Sundays and throwing the ball to the human catch radius, tight end Darnell Washington, more than once every four games.

Especially in the red zone, and especially with tight end Pat Freiermuth also banged up.

But what really ailed the Steelers in Texas likely won't be fixed by a tweak here or there, either in personnel or from a dry-erase board.

PHOTOS: Best of Week 4 at Texans

Take a look at the best photos from the Week 4 game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 38

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Offense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Stephen Pinchback / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 38

Offense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Stephen Pinchback / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Stephen Pinchback/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Stephen Pinchback / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 38

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Stephen Pinchback / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Stephen Pinchback/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Stephen Pinchback / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 38

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Stephen Pinchback / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Stephen Pinchback/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Stephen Pinchback / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 38

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Stephen Pinchback / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Stephen Pinchback/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo (73) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Stephen Pinchback / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 38

Pittsburgh Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo (73) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Stephen Pinchback / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Stephen Pinchback/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Stephen Pinchback / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 38

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Stephen Pinchback / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Stephen Pinchback/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Stephen Pinchback / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 38

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Stephen Pinchback / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Stephen Pinchback/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Mason Cole (61) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Stephen Pinchback / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 38

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Mason Cole (61) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Stephen Pinchback / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Stephen Pinchback/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Stephen Pinchback / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 38

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Stephen Pinchback / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Stephen Pinchback/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end DeMarvin Leal (98) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 38

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end DeMarvin Leal (98) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 38

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Chandon Sullivan (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 38

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Chandon Sullivan (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Christian Kuntz (46) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 38

Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Christian Kuntz (46) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 38

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Desmond King II (25) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 38

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Desmond King II (25) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 38

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Offense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 38

Offense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Brad Wing (3) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 38

Pittsburgh Steelers punter Brad Wing (3) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 38

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander (54), Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee (23), and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Armon Watts (94) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 38

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander (54), Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee (23), and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Armon Watts (94) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 38

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
23 / 38

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Brad Wing (3) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
24 / 38

Pittsburgh Steelers punter Brad Wing (3) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
25 / 38

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo (73) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
26 / 38

Pittsburgh Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo (73) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
27 / 38

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Brad Wing (3) and Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
28 / 38

Pittsburgh Steelers punter Brad Wing (3) and Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
29 / 38

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
30 / 38

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
31 / 38

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
32 / 38

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
33 / 38

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
34 / 38

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
35 / 38

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
36 / 38

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
37 / 38

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
38 / 38

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"More heart will help this offense."

Trubisky spoke for his platoon, the offense, as players do in such situations.

He might have easily included the defense in his assessment, as well.

As for what Trubisky was talking about specifically, it wouldn't be a reach to suggest running back Najee Harris' performance against the Texans stood out as Exhibit A.

Whether Trubisky was alluding to Harris specifically or not, the third-year running back came out of the locker room for the start of the third quarter with the Steelers trailing, 16-0, breathing fire. At that juncture, Harris was all about effort, intensity and, to borrow Trubisky's word, heart.

Harris averaged 5.1 yards on 14 mostly hard, physical carries. But it was his 32-yard, catch-and-run rumble to the Texas' 8-yard line midway through the third quarter that really resonated.

He started blocking on the play, eventually made himself available to Pickett off a bootleg, made an off-balance catch behind a linebacker, stumbled down, got back up, got blasted by a safety, somehow stayed on his feet, turned himself back around and kept churning toward the Texans' goal line.

On the previous series, Harris had collided with Washington, who was pulling on the play, just before running through a tackle in the backfield on the way to a 15-yard gain.

On the Steelers' third possession of the second half, Harris ran through four would-be tacklers while picking up 23 yards.

On a day rife with frustration, Harris' effort was nothing short of inspirational.

If the Steelers are really serious about making impactful changes, following that type of lead and that type of leader would be a good place to start.

Related Content

news

After Further Review: Steps in the right direction

Less is more for a ground game that did some heavy lifting in Vegas
news

Re-thinking Watt's possible

Relentless T.J. Watt raising the bar on what can be achieved every week 
news

After Further Review: 'Part of sports'

49ers' prowess, lack of play-making and the unforeseen doom Steelers
news

Taking their calculated shots when opportunity knocks

Kenny Pickett intends to stay aggressive in challenging 1-on-1 coverage 
news

Time for 'Dime' coincides with rookie's debut

Patrick Peterson gets the effect Joey Porter Jr. can have in secondary
news

Chemistry apparent, shots taken and a TD for openers

Individual, collective potential on display from the start against Bucs
news

After Further Review: Playoff caliber if not playoff eligible 

Steelers' complete redemptive late-season run with win over Cleveland
news

After Further Review: 'That's a Coach Tomlin-led football team'

Steelers' resiliency on display again in prime time survival of Ravens
news

After Further Review: Immaculate enough

Steelers rise to the occasion and steal another one from the Raiders
news

After Further Review: Making Amends 

Run defense answers the challenge, slams door on run-heavy Panthers
news

After Further Review: Undone by the run ... again

Lack of physicality in the ground game proves fatal against the Ravens
Advertising