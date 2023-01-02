After Further Review: 'That's a Coach Tomlin-led football team'

"We're a really young team, but at the same time we also have some really good leaders that are veterans that are taking the young guys in," Watt maintained. "We have really good practices. We practiced in pads on Friday, nobody complained about it. We just got down to work and all that is just paying off. We're not surprised by anything we see because we see it every week in practice."

That's not yet made them perfect.

But it's allowed a team that was 2-6 on Oct. 30 and 3-7 on Nov. 20 to hit January with a sense of belief after winning five of six, including three straight for the first time all season to get back to .500 at 8-8.

To make a statement regarding who they are.

"We're a close-knit team," Watt insisted. "I said it back in Latrobe, we want to play for each other. We know what we're capable of. We knew we weren't a 2-6 football team. We knew we needed to correct it.

"We're not satisfied but we're in a good spot."