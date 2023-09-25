After Further Review: Steps in the right direction

They wound up running it 31 times against the Raiders, as many attempts as they had in their first two games combined.

And they gained 105 hard-earned yards on the ground, more than the 96 they had managed against the 49ers and Browns combined.

It's a start for the ground game, and a satisfying one given that they did it the hard way.

"Every team's gonna play us a certain way," running back Najee Harris explained after carrying 19 times for 65 yards in what became a hard-fought, 23-18 victory over the Raiders. "Sometimes, the run ain't gonna be there because they pack the box. The Browns had one-high safety. (The Raiders) were packing the box a good amount, too. You just gotta make it work.

"Me and the O-Line sat down and we talked about what runs we think work best, that they like. And they asked me what I like but I never tell 'em what I like because it doesn't matter what I like. They like these runs and they executed, so O-Line won the game for us."

Others contributed a great deal, as well.

But the determination of the offensive line and the running backs to not accept the ground game they'd put on tape over the first two games unquestionably went a long way toward outlasting the Raiders.

They identified those plays the offensive line liked, reduced the available running game menu and stuck with those plays and with the running game.