After Further Review: 'Part of sports'

Outside linebacker T.J. Watt was unblocked off the left edge of the defensive set. Watt wound up with three sacks on the day, but in this instance he couldn't track down the play from behind (a tough play but one he's made with regularity over the years).

Perhaps that's what Watt was indirectly referencing when he acknowledged "so many more plays to be made out there, myself included."

The other unblocked defender on the run was cornerback Levi Wallace, who got in front of McCaffrey 2 yards past the line of scrimmage.

At first glance it appeared McCaffrey spun away from Wallace, but Wallace didn't think that's what happened by design.

"I didn't even think (McCaffrey) saw me," Wallace maintained. "He got hit by somebody else and then spun around. I thought I had a clear shot at him. It just kinda happened like that, it's football. But good move by him, he's a good back."

A second look at the play confirmed Wallace's assessment.

Linebacker Kwon Alexander crashed down and drove center Jake Brendel into McCaffrey just as McCaffrey was running through the initial hole. What turned out to be a hip check from Brendel spun McCaffery around, intentionally or otherwise, and away from Wallace. McCaffrey kept his balance and the rest is highlight reel history.

"Whether he did it on purpose or by accident, the result is the result and he took it to the house," Wallace said.

The Steelers had enough trouble stopping the run that they didn't need that.