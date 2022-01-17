After Further Review: Rematch provides clarity

And clearly, other areas for the Steelers to address.

But that combustibility on offense is what stands out as the NFL continues to trend towards a game that's played by mobile quarterbacks capable of breaking down defenses by incorporating their legs, as well as by throwing to their play-makers.

It doesn't have to be done that way (defending-champion Tampa Bay has Tom Brady and an outstanding offensive line) but its the way the Chiefs, Bills, Titans and Bengals, this year's Final Four in the AFC, are playing the game.

So the Steelers have options as they transition at the most important position on the field.

That gap between the Steelers and the conference's upper echelon isn't necessarily as profound as it appeared on Sunday night.

But closing it will nonetheless be challenging.

For now, there's a certain satisfaction to be gleaned from the 9-7-1 regular season that earned the Steelers their rematch against Kansas City.

They have their "warts," as Tomlin observed following the regular-season finale at Baltimore, to be certain.

And there were challenges and adversities along the way that no one saw coming.

In persevering through all of that a certain character was established, an intangible dynamic most recently personified by JuJu Smith-Schuster making it back from shoulder surgery in October to compete one final time, as it turned out, in Kansas City.

"I'm very proud to be a part of this team and the resiliency and the grittiness we've been able to show," T.J. Watt maintained.