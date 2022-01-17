After Further Review: Rematch provides clarity

Jan 17, 2022 at 11:45 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Mike Prisuta

Steelers.com

After further review …

At least they'll head into the offseason with a clear understanding of where they are at present relative to where they intend to be eventually.

"If we want to carve out a niche in this thing, a push through the AFC, we've got to deal with the likes of that bunch," head coach Mike Tomlin acknowledged after the Chiefs exploded on the Steelers, 42-21, on Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

It was the second time in less than a month the Steelers had ventured into Arrowhead, one of the NFL's most daunting road venues, and failed to be competitive.

During the 26:22 span that began at the 10:35 mark of the second quarter and ended 47 seconds into the fourth, the gap between the two teams appeared as vast as Arrowhead is loud.

Kansas City scored touchdowns on six consecutive possessions.

The Steelers scored one TD, turned the ball over once and managed four first downs.

It was as ugly a stretch as the Steelers experienced all season.

But it wasn't necessarily defining in terms of what the Steelers have to work with moving forward.

They weren't good enough in Round Two against Kansas City, as they hadn't been in Round One, a 36-10 shellacking absorbed on Dec. 26 at Arrowhead.

But the Steelers have young, developing players on the roster, particularly at the skill positions, from which much will be expected next season and beyond.

Such expectations aren't necessarily misplaced.

The Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill in the prime of their careers. They're among the best if not the best in the NFL at their respective positions, and they've been the driving force on a team that has reached three consecutive AFC Championship Games, the last two Super Bowls, won one of those and appears to have serious designs on more of the same.

There are other differences between the Chiefs and the Steelers.

GAME PHOTOS: Wild Card Round at Kansas City Chiefs

Game action photos from the Steelers' Wild Card Round playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Chris Wormley (95) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Chris Wormley (95) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kalen Ballage (29) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kalen Ballage (29) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Arthur Maulet (35) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Derrek Tuszka (48) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Arthur Maulet (35) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Derrek Tuszka (48) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (76) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (76) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne (31) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne (31) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Derrek Tuszka (48) and Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Christian Kuntz (46) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Derrek Tuszka (48) and Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Christian Kuntz (46) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20),Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20),Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Fans during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 139

Fans during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne (31) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne (31) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
23 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
24 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
25 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Derrek Tuszka (48)lPittsburgh Steelers safety Arthur Maulet (35) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
26 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Derrek Tuszka (48)lPittsburgh Steelers safety Arthur Maulet (35) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
27 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
28 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
29 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Taco Charlton (98) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
30 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Taco Charlton (98) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
31 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert (93) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
32 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert (93) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III (54) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
33 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III (54) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
34 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Taco Charlton (98) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
35 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Taco Charlton (98) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
36 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
37 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
38 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
39 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
40 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
41 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
42 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
43 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
44 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
45 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
46 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
47 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
48 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle John Leglue (77), Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65), Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
49 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle John Leglue (77), Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65), Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
50 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
51 / 139

The Pittsburgh Steelers during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
52 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
53 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) and Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
54 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) and Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
55 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
56 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
57 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert (93) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
58 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert (93) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Chris Wormley (95) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
59 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Chris Wormley (95) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
60 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
61 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
62 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Chris Wormley (95) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
63 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Chris Wormley (95) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Derrek Tuszka (48) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
64 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Derrek Tuszka (48) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
65 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
66 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
67 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
68 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Derrek Tuszka (48) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
69 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Derrek Tuszka (48) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Henry Mondeaux (99) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
70 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Henry Mondeaux (99) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
71 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
72 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Chris Wormley (95) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
73 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Chris Wormley (95) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
74 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert (93) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
75 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert (93) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
76 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
77 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
78 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
79 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
80 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Fans during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
81 / 139

Fans during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
82 / 139

The Pittsburgh Steelers during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
\pss54\during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
83 / 139

\pss54\during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Zach Banner (72) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
84 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Zach Banner (72) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
85 / 139

The Pittsburgh Steelers during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
86 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
87 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Coach Mike Sullivan during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
88 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Coach Mike Sullivan during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
89 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
90 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
91 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
92 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
93 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
\ops93\during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
94 / 139

\ops93\during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
95 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
96 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle John Leglue (77) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
97 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle John Leglue (77) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
98 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
99 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
100 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Derrek Tuszka (48) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
101 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Derrek Tuszka (48) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
102 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
103 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
104 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
105 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
106 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
107 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
108 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
109 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle John Leglue (77) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
110 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle John Leglue (77) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Chris Wormley (95) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
111 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Chris Wormley (95) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
112 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
113 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
114 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
115 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
116 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Derrek Tuszka (48) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
117 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Derrek Tuszka (48) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
118 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Inside Linebacker Coach Jerry Olsavsky during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
119 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers Inside Linebacker Coach Jerry Olsavsky during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
120 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Henry Mondeaux (99) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
121 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Henry Mondeaux (99) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Henry Mondeaux (99) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
122 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Henry Mondeaux (99) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
123 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
124 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
125 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
126 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
127 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
128 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
129 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
130 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
131 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (57) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (25) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
132 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (57) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (25) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
133 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
134 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
135 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
136 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
137 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
138 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
139 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

And clearly, other areas for the Steelers to address.

But that combustibility on offense is what stands out as the NFL continues to trend towards a game that's played by mobile quarterbacks capable of breaking down defenses by incorporating their legs, as well as by throwing to their play-makers.

It doesn't have to be done that way (defending-champion Tampa Bay has Tom Brady and an outstanding offensive line) but its the way the Chiefs, Bills, Titans and Bengals, this year's Final Four in the AFC, are playing the game.

So the Steelers have options as they transition at the most important position on the field.

That gap between the Steelers and the conference's upper echelon isn't necessarily as profound as it appeared on Sunday night.

But closing it will nonetheless be challenging.

For now, there's a certain satisfaction to be gleaned from the 9-7-1 regular season that earned the Steelers their rematch against Kansas City.

They have their "warts," as Tomlin observed following the regular-season finale at Baltimore, to be certain.

And there were challenges and adversities along the way that no one saw coming.

In persevering through all of that a certain character was established, an intangible dynamic most recently personified by JuJu Smith-Schuster making it back from shoulder surgery in October to compete one final time, as it turned out, in Kansas City.

"I'm very proud to be a part of this team and the resiliency and the grittiness we've been able to show," T.J. Watt maintained.

If they also emerge with perspective, even Sunday night's disappointment will have been well worth the effort.

Related Content

news

After further review: In the eye of the beholder

Ability to continue to win ugly a beautiful thing for Steelers
news

After Further Review: 'A special place'

Much to celebrate, appreciate on historic night for Big Ben, Steelers
news

After Further Review: No choice but to get over it

Steelers at least grasp the need to move on quickly from Kansas City
news

After Further Review: 'We've got to work on the run game'

Gap integrity continues to plague otherwise resilient Steelers' defense
news

After Further Review: The search continues

Continuity, consistency, cohesion continue to elude Steelers 
news

After Further Review: By any means necessary

Adaptability, determination on display in resilient win over the Ravens
news

After Further Review: Tough day in Cincinnati

Issues in Cincinnati as easy to identify as they are critical to fix
news

After Further Review: The one that got away, again

Disturbing trend emerging in the wake of perplexing loss to Chargers
news

After Further Review: More than meets the stat sheet

Run defense got better but ball security got worse in unsatisfying tie
news

After further review: Difficult to digest, easy to appreciate

Comeback win over Bears requires perspective in the eye of the beholder
news

After further review: 'There was no secret sauce'

Intangibles mattered but physicality, attention to detail won in Cleveland
Advertising