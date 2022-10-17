After Further Review: Redemption in relief

This Trubisky found wide receiver George Pickens on a comeback route past the sticks for 14 yards on third-and-13.

This Trubisky located Claypool for 17 yards (over the middle again) on third-and-15.

And this Trubisky improvised after escaping the pocket and rolling left and eventually hooked up with Claypool for 26 yards on third-and-11.

Those last two Trubisky-to-Claypool connections moved the chains on a possession that began with 4:38 left in regulation and the Steelers clinging to a two-point lead.

"Especially with Tom (Brady) on the other side, we couldn't play it safe," Claypool acknowledged.

The idea, initially, was "for me to run the ball, to run the clock out," running back Najee Harris offered. "To make as many positive runs as possible so second down could be short or it could be a manageable second and third down."

That plan lasted all of one snap after an 8-yard Harris carry was followed by a bad snap and a near turnover that lost 13.

Hello, third-and-15.

Another negative play, this one a read/option-keeper that went awry resulted in the Steelers having to face a third-and-11.