After Further Review: Playoff caliber if not playoff eligible 

And that's the disappointing part.

The Steelers were clearly better at the end than they were at the beginning, much better.

That isn't reason enough to stage a parade or hold a trophy presentation, but nor is it an insignificant progression.

"Being alive the last day of the season, having a chance to get into the playoffs, I think it is progress," Steelers president Art Rooney II had observed on the Steelers Radio Network Pregame Show before the ball had been kicked off against the Browns. "I think it's a team that improved over the course of the season, which is what you want to see."

That improvement was on display again throughout what became the season finale against Cleveland.

It goes far beyond Kenny Pickett and George Pickens, the top two picks in which so much was invested and upon so much depended.

In the end, this was an offense that could run the ball after all. An offense in which Connor Heyward, another rookie albeit a far less heralded one as a sixth-round pick, could lead undrafted rookie running back Jaylen Warren around right end for a big gain on the ground or make a couple of clutch catches in the passing game during a critical drive to put a game away (both occurrances helped beat Cleveland).

And in the end, this was a defense that could stuff the run, sack the quarterback and take the ball away (seven more sacks and two more interceptions confounded the Browns throughout).